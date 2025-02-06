During the January transfer window, there were several wild rumors about Manchester City’s plans to revive their faltering season. One particularly outlandish report suggested that Lionel Messi could be Pep Guardiola’s last-ditch solution to turn things around. As City’s form dipped, speculation grew that Guardiola was seeking an emergency signing to stabilize the squad.

The idea of Messi returning to Europe on a six-month loan even surfaced, igniting debates about how a sensational reunion could reshape City‘s title defense. However, it wasn’t Messi whom the Sky Blues were truly chasing. Instead, Guardiola had set his sights on another former Barcelona legend on Inter Miami‘s roster, a trusted player who had anchored his most dominant midfield.

But despite the club’s efforts, the deal collapsed in an unexpected way—not due to financial constraints or club politics, but because of something much simpler: the weather. The player who ultimately opted for Miami’s sunshine over Manchester’s rain.

City’s transfer push and search for midfield reinforcements

As Manchester City faced a dip in form, Guardiola’s need for midfield reinforcements became urgent. The club had already secured Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. But these signings alone weren’t enough to fill the void left by Rodri’s absence, which had severely affected City’s dominance in midfield.

As per French outlet L’Express, Guardiola had reportedly identified a short-term solution—a former Barcelona player he had coached to multiple Champions League and La Liga titles. Sergio Busquets, the 36-year-old midfielder, known for his positional intelligence and composure on the ball, was seen as the perfect temporary fix to City’s problems.

However, despite strong links and Guardiola’s personal involvement, the move never materialized. The reason? The Spanish veteran was not willing to swap Miami’s warm beaches for Manchester’s cold and rainy weather.

What did Guardiola previously say about Busquets?

Busquets, now a key figure in David Beckham’s MLS project, had been tipped for a return to Europe. His connection to Guardiola, along with the fact that his agent Pere Guardiola [Pep’s brother] represents him, made the move seem possible.

When asked about Busquets potentially joining City, Guardiola admitted he had spoken to his former player but quickly dismissed any possibility of a transfer. “No—because he is so happy in Miami. The weather there is so delightful!” Guardiola said. “I spoke to Sergio, not for that issue, but many, many times. Quite often. We have the same agent, so I’ve been in touch for many years.”