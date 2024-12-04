Manchester City finds itself in unfamiliar territory under Pep Guardiola, enduring an unprecedented seven-game winless streak. The club, typically dominant, now sits 11 points behind the Premier League leaders, Liverpool—a startling fall for a team chasing a fifth consecutive title. The crisis has led to swirling questions about City’s decline, including rumors of a rift between Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne, one of the club’s most iconic players.

While the team’s decline is multifaceted, one of the most talked-about issues centers around the Belgian’s limited involvement since returning from injury. Pundits, fans, and critics alike have speculated that the relationship between manager and player may have soured. However, Guardiola recently addressed the speculation head-on, firmly denying any discord.

At 33, De Bruyne is no longer the unstoppable force he once was, having struggled with recurring injuries over the past few seasons. Since returning from a pelvic injury in September, the midfielder has made just five substitute appearances, totaling 72 minutes. His absence was especially conspicuous during City’s recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool, where Guardiola only introduced the 33-year-old in the 78th minute, with City already trailing by two goals.

De Bruyne’s diminished role fuels speculation

The decision prompted Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to suggest something more significant was at play. Neville described the situation as “unusual, bizarre, strange,” adding, “Why is probably the best player the Premier League has had in the last 10 years not out there? Something is definitely going on in the dressing room.”

Carragher echoed these concerns, stating, “For me, he has been the best player for the last five seasons. Something isn’t right if he isn’t in the team when he is fit.” Even former City defender Micah Richards joined the chorus, pointing out on The Rest is Football podcast, “We know with De Bruyne, you’ve got to wrap him in cotton wool. But with talks of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, it looks like there’s some sort of rift going on.”

What did Guardiola say?

Guardiola, typically measured in his press appearances, didn’t wait for the media to raise the issue. Instead, he addressed it unprompted during a news conference, delivering a sharp and sarcastic rebuttal to the conspiracy theories.

“People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin,” the 53-year-old boss began. “Do you think I like to not play Kevin? No, I don’t want Kevin to play. The guy who has the most talent in the final third. I don’t want it. I have a personal problem with him after nine years together.”

With biting sarcasm, Pep dismissed the notion of any tension, highlighting the enduring respect he holds for De Bruyne. He continued, “He’s delivered the biggest successes to this club. I’d love to have the Kevin in his prime, 26 or 27. He would love it too. But he is not 26 or 27 anymore.”

Guardiola’s comments reflect the delicate balance City must strike with a player who has been pivotal in their recent dominance. De Bruyne’s body has endured significant strain, with the Spaniard acknowledging, “He needs time to find his best. Like last season, step by step. I’m desperate to have his best. I know he is desperate to help us.”