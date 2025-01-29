Much uncertainty around Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has persisted over the last two seasons. Despite his successful second stint in the Spanish capital, speculation about his possible exit persists. Although Xabi Alonso has been named as his probable replacement by the club’s management for some time, the exact date of the move is still up in the air.

Alonso, currently excelling as Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, is highly regarded by Real Madrid’s decision-makers. Reports indicate that he is keen to take over at the Bernabeu, but only under specific conditions. In a surprising twist, the Spaniard has now delivered an ultimatum to Real Madrid—one that could complicate the club’s future plans.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on exit rumors

With speculation mounting, Carlo Ancelotti directly addressed the rumors about his future during a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Brest. The Italian coach was clear about his intentions and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“I think so, there is no doubt. The club and I want to continue for as long as possible,” Ancelotti stated, as reported by Diario AS. “If something strange happens, there may be changes, as usually happens in football. But for now, we are fine, with confidence between us—both me with the club and the club with me. But we don’t have our sights set on a year from now, but to have a good season.”

Ancelotti’s response seemed to put any doubts about his immediate future to rest. However, he acknowledged that soccer is unpredictable, and things can change rapidly. Despite enduring a difficult season with several key injuries, the 65-year-old remains optimistic about the team’s progress. “Many forget that we are missing a lot of players,” he pointed out. “But still, we are confident this season, as we were in previous seasons.”

Xabi Alonso’s ultimatum to Real Madrid

While Real Madrid is eager to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager, the former midfield maestro has made a firm demand before agreeing to take the role. According to Sport, Alonso has made it clear that he will not take the Madrid job unless Ancelotti leaves on his own terms. He does not want to be responsible for forcing the Italian out before his contract expires in 2026.

This presents a major dilemma for Real Madrid’s board. They view Alonso as the ideal successor and would prefer to bring him in this summer rather than wait another two years. However, with Ancelotti intent on staying and the Spaniard unwilling to take the job unless the position is vacant, the club must now make a crucial decision.

Furthermore, the 43-year-old has set a deadline for clarifying his future. He does not intend to wait until the final days of the season before deciding whether to leave Leverkusen. He took a similar approach last season when he reportedly turned down offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich to stay in Germany.

This means that Los Blancos must act swiftly if they want Alonso to replace Ancelotti this summer. If they hesitate, he could commit to Leverkusen long-term, potentially forcing the La Liga giants to rethink their succession plan.