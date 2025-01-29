Saudi Arabia’s powerhouses are once again making headlines with their ambitious pursuit of Vinicius Junior. According to GiveMeSport‘s Ben Jacobs, Saudi dealmakers are prepared to break the world transfer record with a staggering €350 million bid for the Real Madrid superstar.

The Saudi club leading the charge is Al-Ahli, though Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have also entered the race for the Brazilian winger. The latter, in particular, has identified Vinicius as the ideal replacement for Neymar, who has returned to Santos. Reports from Spain indicate that the Saudi Pro League side is willing to offer an unprecedented financial package, but Los Blancos’ stance on the matter remains firm.

With speculation mounting over Vinicius’ future, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has finally broken his silence, offering his perspective on the player’s mindset and what he believes will be his final decision.

Saudi Arabia’s determination: €350m offer on table

The Saudi Pro League’s interest in Vinicius Junior is not new. Clubs from the Middle East have been monitoring his situation for months, with dealmakers eager to convince the 24-year-old to trade European glory for an unprecedented payday.

Other reports from Diario AS suggest that Al-Hilal is preparing an extraordinary financial package to lure Vinicius away from Madrid. Their proposal is said to include a €300 million transfer fee paid to Real Madrid, a €200 million annual salary for the player, and a five-year deal worth a total of €1 billion.

Despite Saudi officials repeatedly boasting about their ability to afford Vinicius, no formal bid has been submitted yet. However, their determination remains strong, and their latest meeting with the player’s representatives reportedly included a video presentation detailing their long-term vision to persuade him.

While the Brazilian has publicly expressed his commitment to Real Madrid, the persistent criticism he faces in Spain—including racial abuse—might make him reconsider if presented with an overwhelming financial incentive.

What is Carlo Ancelotti’s verdict?

With rumors intensifying, Carlo Ancelotti was asked directly about Vinicius’ future during a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Brest. The Italian coach wasted no time in shutting down the speculation.

“I understand everything in football,” Ancelotti began. “I understood that [Toni] Kroos left football, but few have understood it. I have understood it as he has understood it. These things are individual decisions and I said it last week. I see the player happy, wanting to stay here and win titles at Real Madrid. He is thinking about choosing glory.”

Ancelotti’s words were clear: he believes the 24-year-old is fully committed to Real Madrid and prioritizes winning trophies over financial gain. Reiterating his confidence in the player’s mindset, the Italian added: “I already said that I saw Vinicius happy and eager to stay here and win titles with Madrid. I think he has preferred glory.”

Despite Saudi Arabia’s relentless pursuit, Real Madrid’s manager remains convinced that Vinicius’ ambition aligns with the club’s vision, ensuring that the Brazilian forward will continue leading the team for years to come.