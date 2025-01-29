A significant alteration to FIFA‘s transfer regulations has created a potential pathway for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to leave Anfield sooner than anticipated, adding a dramatic twist to the already intense speculation surrounding his future. The rule change, approved by the FIFA Council, introduces an “exceptional” transfer window running from June 1st to June 10th, ahead of the Club World Cup.

Despite Liverpool’s strong performance under new manager Arne Slot, the futures of key players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah remain uncertain. All three are out of contract at the end of the season, and contract negotiations have yet to produce any breakthroughs. Salah’s recent comments suggesting this season would be his last at Liverpool have only intensified the speculation.

Following Salah‘s statements, rumors have linked him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al Hilal appearing as the most likely destination. The club recently freed up significant financial resources after terminating Neymar Jr.’s contract, positioning them to make a substantial offer for the Egyptian star. The financial implications are staggering, placing the Saudi club in a unique position.

FIFA’s new rule and its impact

FIFA’s newly approved rule change significantly impacts Al Hilal’s chances of acquiring Salah before the Club World Cup. According to The Telegraph, the “exceptional” transfer window allows clubs participating in the competition to sign players earlier than the standard opening of the summer transfer window on June 12th. The rule aims to address inconsistencies in registration periods among participating teams.

While potentially beneficial for several players, the impact of this rule change on the Premier League is relatively limited. Only Manchester City and Chelsea are currently qualified for the Club World Cup, meaning they are the only English clubs who can directly benefit from this change. Other Premier League teams will still have to follow the usual transfer rules.

The introduction of this special window has significant strategic implications. It could accelerate transfer negotiations, particularly for players considering a move to a club participating in the Club World Cup.

The possibility of acquiring a player of Salah’s caliber earlier than usual represents a notable advantage for Al Hilal and potentially other competing clubs. This move suggests that FIFA is looking to streamline the process of international transfers, which could lead to further rule changes in the coming seasons.