The atmosphere in stadiums has been something fans have prided themselves on since the inception of soccer. It’s what English football is built on, and the supporters are the soul of every club, especially the Premier League. It’s theirstadium, their second home, their place where there’s an escape from everything else outside the stadium, and every ground has its loud section.

English soccer in the modern era has become largely about investment and revenue, so clubs have naturally had to make investments in their stadiums to improve the experience of attending games. So, to answer the question, ‘What are the loudest sections of Premier League stadiums?’ I’ve shared my findings below.

What section of each venue is the ‘loudest stand’?

Some clubs are synonymous with their famous stands, including Liverpool’s The Kop, the Stretford End, or the North Bank. Below is each stadium for each team in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

Team Stadium Loudest stand Arsenal Emirates Stadium North Bank Aston Villa Villa Park Holte End Bournemouth Vitality Stadium North Stand Brentford Brentford Community Stadium West Stand/East Stand Brighton American Express Stadium North Stand Chelsea Stamford Bridge Matthew Harding Stand Crystal Palace Selhurst Park Holmesdale Road Stand Everton Goodison Park Gwlady’s Street end lower Fulham Craven Cottage Hammersmith End Ipswich Town Portman Road Sir Bobby Robson Stand Leicester City King Power Stadium Section SK1 Liverpool Anfield The Kop Manchester City Etihad Stadium South Stand Manchester United Old Trafford Stretford End Newcastle United St James Park Milburn Stand Nottingham Forest City Ground Trent End Southampton St Mary’s Stadium Northam Stand Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium South Stand West Ham United London Stadium Trevor Brooking Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium Sir Jack Hayward Stand

Do older, legacy stadiums help create better atmospheres?

In some cases, the stadium atmosphere is tied in with the historical significance of the stand, such as the renowned Kop at Anfield. Managers used to dread playing at Liverpool where the intensity and roar of the crowd intimidated opponents. Three-time Premier League winner Arsene Wenger once remarked “It’s the hardest place [to play] in Europe.”

Conversely, determining the loudest stand isn’t always straightforward, especially for newer stadiums that haven’t yet established a dominant area for fan noise. For instance, Tottenham’s $1 billion stadium, which opened over five years ago, presents a challenge. Discussions among fans reveal a split opinion. Some argue that the South Stand offers the best atmosphere despite being far from the goal. Others prefer the East Stand for its view, even if it’s not as loud.

There’s a similar debate among Brighton supporters concerning American Express Stadium, which was built in 2011. Most say the North Stand is the loudest, but the view may not have as much value for the money as the West Upper. Even though some stands may be louder than others, this doesn’t necessarily equate to the best place to sit or stand in the stadium.

Villa Park has stood since 1897, and The Holte End is named after Sir Thomas Holte. He was the builder of Aston Hall and the mainstay of the family who owned the area for centuries. Aston Villa’s stadium is particularly known for its roaring noise. The traditional design and proximity to the pitch aid in amplifying the sound.

The argument for modern stadiums being loudest in the Premier League

The legacy stadiums undoubtedly add character to a matchday experience. They don’t necessarily ensure the loudest environment compared to modern stadiums. More recently built stadiums, like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, benefit from the advanced designs. For example, the stadium’s acoustics were designed to create a “wall of sound” by trapping the crowd’s roar and reverberating it around the stadium bowl.

The overall atmosphere in stadiums is shaped by numerous factors. The most important of them all is a loud and passionate fanbase. They’re the soul of every club.

