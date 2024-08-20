Raheem Sterling could potentially leave Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes. The winger previously joined the Blues from rival Manchester City for around $62 million in 2022. New Chelsea ownership also enticed the England international by offering him a massive $22 million per year salary. As a result, he is currently the joint-highest-paid player in the squad.

Despite the massive deal, Sterling has not exactly managed to live up to lofty expectations. The situation came to a head at the weekend when Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca picked his first official team. The Italian opted not to select the veteran winger in the squad to face City. Maresca later claimed that he still wants Sterling but insisted that there is not enough room at the club.

Minutes after being left out of the squad, Sterling’s representatives announced that they were “seeking clarity” over his Chelsea future. The player’s camp also claimed that Sterling was not previously informed that he would not be included in Maresca’s first official team of the season.

Juventus trying to take advantage of the precarious situation

While Chelsea seemingly does not want Sterling anymore, Juventus just might. Recent reports claim that the Old Lady has already contacted the Blues regarding a possible move for the winger. One potential issue, however, remains with Sterling’s aforementioned salary.

Juve will have to offload a player to sign the Englishman. Federico Chiesa is the most likely upcoming departure for the Italian side. The fellow winger is currently the second-highest-paid player at the club. Nevertheless, Chiesa’s contract is worth about half of Sterling’s at Chelsea.

Sterling’s versatility to play either flank would seemingly suit Juve. The Serie A side has a real lack of depth issue in these areas. This is even more the case as new manager Thiago Motta left Chiesa out of his squad to face Como on Monday. Samuel Mbangula and USMNT star Timothy Weah started on the wings for Motta.

Although both players scored in the victory against the newly promoted team, there was not another true winger on the bench. To make matters worse, Weah suffered a hamstring injury in the match. The issue forced the American to be substituted at halftime.

Star power of Sterling could play a role in the title charge for Juventus

While Juve won their opening 2024/25 Serie A game and remains a top team, their current roster is a bit thin. Potentially adding Sterling to Motta’s squad would give the Old Lady a boost for multiple reasons. First of all, Sterling is still a capable player. His statistics may have dropped during his time with the Blues, but Chelsea has undeniably been a mess in recent years.

Just a few seasons ago, the winger was a key star at City. Sterling still racked up 17 goals and eight assists in his final campaign with the English champions. He also collected 10 total trophies during his seven seasons in Manchester.

The Serie A is set to be a highly competitive division during the 2024/25 season. Inter Milan and AC Milan are likely to be the top two teams in the division. Napoli, however, is looking to bounce back after a rough previous campaign and Atalanta also started the season with a commanding 4-0 win.

Because of this, Juve needs to keep up the pace with the pack by strengthening their squad. Sterling may not be the star he once was, but he could help bring more international acclaim back to the Old Lady. A move away from Stamford Bridge may also give the winger a much-needed shot in the arm as well.

PHOTOS: IMAGO