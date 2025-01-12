Cristiano Ronaldo, on the cusp of his 40th birthday, continues to defy expectations, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. His goal in Al Nassr‘s victory over Al-Okhdood marks the 24th consecutive year he has scored at least one goal, a feat unprecedented in football history. This remarkable consistency brings him ever closer to the coveted 1,000-goal mark in his professional career.

From his debut in 2002 to 2025, Ronaldo has consistently found the back of the net, a testament to his incredible talent, dedication, and longevity. His first goal came 24 years ago, while playing for Sporting CP against Moreirense in the Portuguese league.

Since then, whether playing for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, or the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has consistently showcased his exceptional goal-scoring ability.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring progression has been remarkable. In his debut season, he scored only five goals, his lowest annual tally (considering his September debut). However, he quickly surpassed double-digit goals in 2004 and hasn’t looked back since. His most prolific periods were between 2010 and 2015, averaging around 60 goals per year. This sustained high level of performance, maintained over such an extended period, is a truly unique achievement.

Match summary and milestone goal

Ronaldo’s latest goal, a penalty, was crucial in Al Nassr’s comeback victory over Al-Okhdood. Al Nassr fell behind early but quickly equalized thanks to a goal from Sadio Mané. Shortly before halftime, Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to put Al Nassr ahead. Mané added a second goal, securing a 3-1 victory. Al Nassr currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo’s goal against Al-Okhdood was his 81st for Al Nassr and his 917th in his professional career, placing him ever closer to the 1,000-goal milestone. This achievement not only solidifies his place as one of football’s all-time leading goalscorers but also highlights his exceptional longevity.

His continued success at the elite level, at the age of almost 40, is a testament to his exceptional fitness and unwavering dedication to the sport. This longevity is truly remarkable and showcases his remarkable commitment to maintaining his athleticism and ability at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest accomplishment—scoring in his 24th consecutive year—further cements his status as a footballing legend. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his remarkable longevity, continues to captivate fans worldwide.