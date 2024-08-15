Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is joining NBC Sport’s Premier League coverage as a special contributor.

The 49-year-old will make his debut on Premier League Live tomorrow as his former club hosts Fulham in the Premier League’s curtain-raiser at 3 p.m. ET.

Neville is then scheduled to make weekly appearances each Sunday, including this weekend.

The arrangement is part of a collaboration with Sky Sports and will see the former England international joining the NBC team for special on-site broadcasts in the United Kingdom as well as from their International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut.

Neville will be following in the lead of his punditry partner Jamie Carragher as he makes his way onto the American screen. The pair were rivals on the field but have since become a dynamic duo on Sky Sports shows including Monday Night Football.

Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, was part of CBS Sports’ highly popular coverage of the Champions League last season which was hosted by Kate Abdo and regularly featured pundits Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

With Neville joining NBC Sports, they have a former Premier League defender and broadcasting heavyweight of their own.

Gary Neville brings further experience to NBC

Since he retired from professional football in 2011, Neville has become one of the biggest names in football broadcasting.

Even during his career, he had tested his hand at punditry, making appearances for ITV Sport during the 2002 World Cup and the 2008 European Championships.

He joined Sky Sports ahead of the 2011/12 season, taking over Andy Gray’s role as match analyst on the popular show Monday Night Football.

Today, he is one of the most recognizable faces of the British broadcaster’s Premier League coverage and a highly regarded figure in the industry.

In 2022, Neville won the Royal Television Society award for best Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit.

His show The Overlap has also gained popularity in recent years. It boasts more than one million subscribers on YouTube. There is particular fervor around its flagship show Stick to Football. Neville, Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright talk all things soccer.

A storied career as a player for club and country

Neville was a full-back during his playing career and a stalwart of Sir Alex Ferguson’s wildly successful Manchester United teams.

He spent his entire career with the Red Devils. While with the Old Trafford side, he made the fifth most appearances of any player in the club’s history. He ranks in the top 50 for appearances made in the Premier League. During that time, Neville won two Champions League trophies. One came as part of United’s historic treble in 1998/99. Neville tacked on 12 Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

Jamie Carragher famously joked that “no one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville” on Monday Night Football. There is no doubt that Neville’s was a distinguished Premier League career.

Neville was unable to claim the trophies to match at the international level. Regardless, he was a similarly steady presence in the England sides of the 1990s and 2000s. He made 85 appearances for the Three Lions in his career. His strong partnership with David Beckham stood out for both club and country.

PHOTOS: IMAGO