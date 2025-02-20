Trending topics:
Arne Slot, Liverpool coach, calls out one of Luis Díaz’s close friends after costly mistake: ‘You know who it is’

By Francisco Quatrin

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his disappointment following the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.
© Carl RecineLiverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his disappointment following the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The race for the Premier League title took a thrilling twist on the last match, as Liverpool, led by manager Arne Slot, dropped valuable points in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Despite goals from Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool were unable to capitalize on their chances and ultimately had to settle for a frustrating draw against a tough Villa side. The result leaves Liverpool seven points clear of Arsenal but with challenging fixtures against Manchester City and Newcastle on the horizon.

The match saw goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins for Aston Villa, while Liverpool’s reply came courtesy of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it was Darwin Núñez’s inexplicable miss in the 68th minute that dominated post-match discussion. With the score tied 2-2 and the goal gaping, Núñez somehow sent his shot soaring over the bar, leaving manager Arne Slot visibly stunned.

Slot didn’t shy away from addressing Núñez’s blunder in his post-match press conference. While avoiding direct criticism, he alluded to the Uruguayan striker’s visible disappointment in the dressing room. “If you look at the chances we had in the second half,” Slot stated, there’s a player in the locker room who’s feeling pretty down about it. You know who it is.” This subtle but pointed comment highlighted the gravity of the missed opportunity.

Subheading: The toad ahead and the title race

The draw leaves Liverpool on 61 points, seven ahead of Arsenal. However, the remaining fixtures present significant hurdles. Upcoming matches against Manchester City and Newcastle will be crucial in determining Liverpool’s ultimate fate in the title race.

The City match is particularly pivotal, given City’s recent 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League and their potential desire to bounce back strongly.

Despite the missed opportunity by Núñez, Slot acknowledged the positive aspects of the game. He noted that “the only reason we might, might be happy with a 2-2 is that they had the last chance of the game, maybe the third after scoring two. So that might be the only reason to say ‘Okay, it’s good to have a point.’ Otherwise, I think with everything else, I’m not happy with the 2-2.” He also highlighted the emotional and physical toll of playing back-to-back away games against Everton and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s upcoming fixture and the title pursuit

Liverpool’s next match is a monumental clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025. A win would significantly boost Liverpool’s title chances, giving them a commanding lead. However, a defeat would significantly reduce their chances of winning a first Premier League title in five seasons. The atmosphere is expected to be electric.

