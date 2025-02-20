Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

Pep Guardiola’s reaction when asked if he has the strength to continue at Manchester City

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Guardiola defended Manchester City's recent European record, emphasizing their progress over the past twelve years.
© Clive BrunskillGuardiola defended Manchester City's recent European record, emphasizing their progress over the past twelve years.

The Santiago Bernabéu witnessed a stunning Champions League performance from Real Madrid, as they dispatched Manchester City with a 3-1 victory, culminating in a 6-3 aggregate win.

In the aftermath of this crushing defeat, questions immediately arose about the future of City manager Pep Guardiola. However, in a post-match press conference and an interview with ESPN, Guardiola emphatically confirmed his intention to remain at the helm of the Premier League champions.

Guardiola graciously acknowledged Real Madrid’s dominance throughout the tie. He highlighted Kylian Mbappé‘s exceptional performance, stating, “We haven’t been able to defend Mbappé’s movements well; we haven’t been able to stop him. It’s been complicated.” The manager’s assessment demonstrated a level-headed acceptance of defeat, focusing on the opposition’s strengths rather than dwelling on City’s shortcomings.

Guardiola took the opportunity to defend City’s recent European progress. He argued against the notion that City has underperformed in the Champions League, stating, “I disagree that we haven’t done well in Europe. Twelve years ago, we weren’t even in this competition. Everything takes time. And we’ve done very well; we’ve been eliminated from the competition sometimes due to small details. I have very little reproach for how we’ve behaved in Europe.” He emphasized that City has been consistently close to reaching the final stages in recent years.

Guardiola’s continued commitment

Guardiola’s commitment to remaining at City was reinforced by his statements emphasizing City’s proximity to success in previous Champions League campaigns. He commented that City has been “very close” several times, acknowledging Real Madrid’s superior performance this year while expressing his respect for their accomplishment.

He ended his remarks by stating, “When a team is better, you have to congratulate them,” further demonstrating sportsmanship and accepting defeat gracefully.

Advertisement

With Guardiola’s future secured, Manchester City can now focus on their remaining Premier League fixtures and the challenges ahead. The club will look to capitalize on its current domestic dominance, learning from the shortcomings experienced in the Champions League. While the immediate future presents disappointment following the recent elimination, Guardiola’s continued commitment provides stability and a clear direction for the club’s ambitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Pep Guardiola reportedly chooses $100 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola reportedly chooses $100 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

With Kevin De Bruyne's future uncertain, head coach Pep Guardiola has reportedly selected a $100 million player as his replacement at Manchester City.

‘It’s like a mini Rodri’: Pep Guardiola sends huge praise to Manchester City’s $62 million signing

‘It’s like a mini Rodri’: Pep Guardiola sends huge praise to Manchester City’s $62 million signing

After a standout performance in the commanding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United, coach Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's $62 million signing, calling him a "mini Rodri."

Alarm for Manchester City: A key player for Guardiola set to miss rest of the season

Alarm for Manchester City: A key player for Guardiola set to miss rest of the season

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji suffered an injury during the Champions League match against Real Madrid. Reports suggest the injury could rule him out for several months, potentially for the remainder of the season. The club has yet to release an official statement confirming the extent of the injury or his availability.

The ‘curse’ that threatens Manchester City and Guardiola’s hopes of a comeback against Real Madrid

The ‘curse’ that threatens Manchester City and Guardiola’s hopes of a comeback against Real Madrid

With the second leg set for Wednesday, a lingering 'curse' threatens Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's hopes of a comeback against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo