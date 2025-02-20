Pep Guardiola’s reaction when asked if he has the strength to continue at Manchester City

The Santiago Bernabéu witnessed a stunning Champions League performance from Real Madrid, as they dispatched Manchester City with a 3-1 victory, culminating in a 6-3 aggregate win.

In the aftermath of this crushing defeat, questions immediately arose about the future of City manager Pep Guardiola. However, in a post-match press conference and an interview with ESPN, Guardiola emphatically confirmed his intention to remain at the helm of the Premier League champions.

Guardiola graciously acknowledged Real Madrid’s dominance throughout the tie. He highlighted Kylian Mbappé‘s exceptional performance, stating, “We haven’t been able to defend Mbappé’s movements well; we haven’t been able to stop him. It’s been complicated.” The manager’s assessment demonstrated a level-headed acceptance of defeat, focusing on the opposition’s strengths rather than dwelling on City’s shortcomings.

Guardiola took the opportunity to defend City’s recent European progress. He argued against the notion that City has underperformed in the Champions League, stating, “I disagree that we haven’t done well in Europe. Twelve years ago, we weren’t even in this competition. Everything takes time. And we’ve done very well; we’ve been eliminated from the competition sometimes due to small details. I have very little reproach for how we’ve behaved in Europe.” He emphasized that City has been consistently close to reaching the final stages in recent years.

Guardiola’s continued commitment

Guardiola’s commitment to remaining at City was reinforced by his statements emphasizing City’s proximity to success in previous Champions League campaigns. He commented that City has been “very close” several times, acknowledging Real Madrid’s superior performance this year while expressing his respect for their accomplishment.

He ended his remarks by stating, “When a team is better, you have to congratulate them,” further demonstrating sportsmanship and accepting defeat gracefully.

With Guardiola’s future secured, Manchester City can now focus on their remaining Premier League fixtures and the challenges ahead. The club will look to capitalize on its current domestic dominance, learning from the shortcomings experienced in the Champions League. While the immediate future presents disappointment following the recent elimination, Guardiola’s continued commitment provides stability and a clear direction for the club’s ambitions.