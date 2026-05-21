Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts Saudi Pro League trophy after winning first title with Al Nassr

This Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his long wait of nearly three and a half years by winning his first official title with Al Nassr after securing the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League crown, playing a central role in the title run with his goals.

The Portuguese forward delivered a crucial performance throughout the season, recording 28 goals and three assists in 30 matches. That impact was evident again in Thursday’s decisive clash against Damac, where he scored a brace that helped calm his team during a tense moment in the match.

The final whistle sealed the title for Al Nassr, ending a seven-year drought since the club’s previous league triumph in the 2018-19 season. From there came the expected scenes of relief, happiness, and emotion from the players, with much of the focus on Cristiano Ronaldo.

He had been substituted in the closing minutes by coach Jorge Jesus, making way for Abdullah Al-Hamdan. During those final moments, television cameras repeatedly captured Cristiano’s emotions, including tears in his eyes.

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Once the celebrations began, it was time for the trophy ceremony. One by one, Al Nassr staff members stepped forward to receive their medals, led by Jorge Jesus. Then came the players, with the captain saved for last. When Ronaldo’s turn arrived, he was handed the Saudi Pro League trophy, which he lifted surrounded by his teammates.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo wins another title at 41: Full, updated list of his career trophies

Ronaldo receives another Saudi Pro League honor

In addition to wearing the champions medal around his neck and lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy as Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo also received another honor for his decisive performance on Thursday. The Saudi Pro League named him Player of the Match, a logical recognition considering his two goals and overall influence throughout the game.

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Ronaldo’s first reaction after the title

Amid the celebrations and trophy ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo took a moment to share a post on his official social media accounts. He posted an image featuring a collage of photos of himself wearing the Al Nassr jersey, including one of him lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy, accompanied by a single word: “CHAMPIONS!!!!!”

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