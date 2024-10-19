Barca are in the midst of contemplating their future striking options, with Erling Haaland seen as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Despite still leading the line at 36 years old, Lewandowski’s career is entering its twilight stage… even if the Polish striker remains Barcelona’s top scorer and a key figure in the team.

However, the Catalan club is acutely aware of the need for a succession plan. Lewandowski‘s current contract could be extended if certain conditions are met. This means that Barcelona have some time, but President Joan Laporta is already looking to the future.

The club’s ultimate goal? To bring Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou, but that may not happen until at least 2026.

Lewandowski moved to Spain in 2022 and signed a contract that runs through the end of the 2025-26 season. His first year at the club was highly successful, with the veteran forward scoring 33 goals across all competitions.

Thus, helping Barcelona secure their first La Liga title in years under coach Xavi. However, last season was more challenging for Lewandowski, with his lowest goal tally since the 2014-15 season — netting just 26 goals.

Regardless, since manager Hansi Flick took over, he has recovered and scored ten goals in nine La Liga games. The 36-year-old had also added two more in the Champions League so far this season.

The La Liga giants have already confirmed that Lewandowski’s contract includes an automatic extension clause. According to Joan Laporta, the club will extend his deal by one additional year if he plays in 50% of the club’s games during the ongoing season. “We will extend the contract of Robert Lewandowski as soon as he reaches 50% of the games,” he said. This would tie the Polish superstar to the club until June 2026, giving Barca time to plan for the future.

Haaland: Barcelona’s dream signing for 2026

Despite the guaranteed extension of Lewandowski’s contract, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made no secret of his desire to secure a marquee signing for the future. His dream target? Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. The Norwegian’s move to Barcelona, however, is not an immediate possibility.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the Catalan club is not actively seeking to sign Haaland. Neither the striker nor the Blaugrana are pushing for the move at the moment.

Thus, any potential deal is at least two or three years away. That timeline would align with the completion of Barcelona’s new Camp Nou stadium.

It will likely open fully in 2026, and Laporta hopes it will draw fans in droves. A superstar signing like Haaland could be the perfect attraction for the club’s next era. He would boost Barcelona both on the pitch and commercially.

Laporta reportedly believes that external factors could make Haaland more likely to consider a move. These include a potential exit by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the looming threat of sanctions from the Premier League.

Still, as of now, there are no formal negotiations or attempts to secure the Norwegian striker.

Barcelona’s other attacking options

While Barcelona sets their sights on Haaland as a long-term target, the club is also considering more immediate options to support Lewandowski in the attack.

One name that has surfaced is Lille’s Jonathan David, a highly-rated Canadian striker who could be available on a free transfer next summer. David has been linked with Barcelona as a potential backup or even a future starter to take some of the workload off Lewandowski.

Additionally, the Spaniards have already signed Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, viewed as a potential successor to Lewandowski. However, it appears that the team has put the plan to integrate Roque into the first team on hold for the time being.

