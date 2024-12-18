The New York Red Bulls have announced the signing of veteran forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The Cameroon international, who most recently played for Bayern Munich, will join the club on a Designated Player contract.

The 35-year-old Choupo-Moting arrives in Major League Soccer (MLS) after a successful career in Europe. He has played for top clubs in several of the world’s most prestigious leagues: Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Stoke City in the Premier League.

Choupo-Moting’s contract with the Red Bulls will run through the end of the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.

Red Bulls sporting director Jochen Schneider expressed excitement about the signing, emphasizing Choupo-Moting’s qualities: “We are thrilled to add a player of Maxim’s caliber to our roster. Maxim is a proven winner, and his experience in top European leagues will be invaluable to our club in 2025 and beyond.”

Choupo-Moting’s impressive record

Choupo-Moting brings a wealth of experience to the Red Bulls, having amassed 107 goals and 48 assists in 457 senior career appearances. He began his career in the German Bundesliga, playing for Hamburger SV, FC Nürnberg, Mainz 05, and FC Schalke before moving on to bigger clubs. His time with Bayern Munich and PSG saw him win ten major trophies, and he regularly featured in UEFA Champions League competition.

On the international stage, Choupo-Moting has represented Cameroon with distinction, scoring 20 goals and contributing 4 assists in 73 appearances. He has participated in three FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014, and 2022) and played a key role in Cameroon’s third-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach’s perspective

Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz praised Choupo-Moting’s leadership and experience: “Maxim is a strong forward who will bring a lot of experience and leadership to our club. He will be a great addition to our roster, and we’re excited to see him on the field at Red Bull Arena.”

The addition of Choupo-Moting, alongside fellow veteran Emil Forsberg (who joined from RB Leipzig last winter), provides New York with another experienced attacker with a strong Bundesliga background. These signings, coupled with the other designated players in the squad, Dante Vanzeir and Emil Forsberg, show the ambition of the Red Bulls’ management.