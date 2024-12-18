Chelsea and their Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk are facing a turbulent period following allegations of a failed doping test. Reports emerged from Ukraine on Monday, claiming that the 23-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance. The Blues later confirmed these reports, adding that the player had been absent throughout December due to the ongoing investigation. With the potential for a lengthy ban looming, Mudryk’s future in soccer is hanging in the balance.

The situation began when Ukrainian outlet Zorya Londonsk reported that Mudryk had tested positive for a banned substance. Chelsea later confirmed the development, with the player himself taking to social media to declare his innocence. “I know that I have done nothing wrong,” Mudryk stated emphatically, as quoted by The Mirror.

If the ‘B’ sample confirms the presence of the banned substance, Mudryk could face a lengthy suspension, potentially sidelining him from soccer for a significant period. Mudryk’s absence from Chelsea matches throughout December initially raised eyebrows. His last appearance for the club came on November 28, 2023, in a 2-0 Europa Conference League win against Heidenheim, where he scored his third goal of the season. He has since missed five consecutive matches across all competitions and was last included in a matchday squad against Aston Villa earlier this month.

When asked about the player’s situation, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca expressed support for his player, emphasizing the importance of standing by him during challenging times: “Any player in the world, when this happens, they need support. It’s not about his age or his country. With ‘Misha’, it’s the same. We’re here to help him in anything he needs,” the Italian manager said.

Substance and other examples

Reports from Tribuna suggest that the substance in question is meldonium, known for its ability to help the body quickly restore energy. While its use is banned, some athletes have unknowingly consumed it through supplements or medications.

If the second sample confirms the initial result, Mudryk could face a ban of up to four years, depending on the findings and his defense. The player, however, has categorically denied knowingly taking any prohibited substances.

The Ukrainian’s situation is reminiscent of other doping cases in soccer. Most notably, Paul Pogba was handed a four-year ban in 2023 after testing positive for testosterone. His suspension was later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which accepted that the ingestion was unintentional.

Similarly, Andre Onana, now a Manchester United goalkeeper, served a nine-month ban in 2021 for inadvertently consuming furosemide, a diuretic. His initial one-year ban was also reduced after an appeal.