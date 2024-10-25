Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has urged patience regarding 17-year-old Spurs phenom Mikey Moore. The teen sensation turned heads Thursday night during the club’s Europa League contest with AZ Alkmaar. Making just his second senior start, the winger gave Japan international Seiya Maikuma plenty of problems on the right side of defense.

Postecoglou initially deployed Moore on the right flank on the night. However, after the halftime break, the youngster switched to his preferred left side. It was in this position where Moore truly excelled. Spurs midfielder James Maddison joked after the victory that he thought they “had Neymar on the left wing.”

During a press conference on Friday, the Spurs manager was asked about Moore’s performance and Maddison’s subsequent comments. Postecoglou claimed that while comparisons can be difficult for young players, Moore is mature enough to handle the Neymar links.

“I think we all understand with young players, you have to be careful, but after the game, I don’t get the sense that that’s going to affect Mikey at all,” said Postecoglou. “There’s no denying he was great last night. I thought he was great the whole game, especially in that [second] period. It’s exciting for us.”

Postecoglou has carefully managed Moore’s Premier League minutes

Moore is widely seen as Tottenham’s most valuable teen prospect at the moment. There were, however, fears earlier this summer that the budding star would leave the club for another venture. Nevertheless, Moore eventually signed a three-year contract with Spurs just before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Despite his talent, Postecoglou has been careful not to rush Moore straight into the action. For instance, the winger has only played a total of 21 minutes in Premier League play during the current campaign. He was not even named in the squad for the team’s first four games in the division.

However, Moore has been given more opportunities in the Europa League. Both of his senior starts for the club have come in the European competition. While Moore does not have a goal or assist, his performances have been widely praised by pundits and fans. These glimpses have also caught Postecoglou’s attention.

Spurs coach claims Mikey Moore can ‘start any game’ now

Although the manager is being careful with the teen sensation, he has now admitted that Moore can begin to be used more often, even in the demanding Premier League. “He’s ready to start any game,” continued the coach. “I just feel, especially with younger players, you’ve got to be really careful about their introduction into senior football.”

“He’s still physically growing. You have to take that into account, so I think he’s ready to play, to start a Premier League game, for sure. But for me, it’s about making sure, for us, that we develop Mikey in the right way and so far, whatever we’ve asked from him, he’s made a good impact.”

Moore will get his next chance to impact an English top-flight match on Sunday, as Spurs are set to face Crystal Palace. The South London side currently sits in the relegation zone thanks to having the worst scoring record in the league. A win on the weekend for Spurs, on the other hand, could lift them into the top four.

