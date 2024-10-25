Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has labeled contract talks with star striker Alexander Isak as a “complex situation.” The center-forward only just joined the Magpies in January of 2022 for a club-record fee of around $80 million. Nevertheless, his stellar performances in recent seasons have made several top European clubs target a potential move for Isak.

The Swede finished the 2023/24 campaign with 21 Premier League goals. This was the third-highest figure among English top-flight players. Only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer managed to score more goals in the season. Overall, Isak has netted 36 goals in 74 total appearances with the Magpies.

As a proven goalscorer, big English sides such as Arsenal and Chelsea have garnered interest in the striker. Newcastle, however, holds some power in the situation due to Isak’s contract. The star’s current deal does not expire until the summer of 2028. As a result, the club does not have to offload arguably their most prized asset.

Isak wants pay raise, Champions League qualification

Nevertheless, there are seemingly issues on the player’s side of the situation that could affect Isak’s Newcastle future. The 25-year-old star reportedly wants higher wages and the ability to play in the UEFA Champions League. Isak currently earns around $8 million per year. While not a small sum, it is now the fifth-highest salary at the club.

Newcastle is also now not featuring in any European competition this season after finishing seventh in the table in May. Isak and the Magpies previously played in the Champions League in the last campaign for the first time since 2023/04. They were, however, unable to reach the knockout stage after featuring in the ‘group of death’ alongside PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

Howe was asked about the club’s contract negotiations with Isak on Friday. The coach did not exactly ease fan fears and even pointed to potential spending issues within the club. “That’s a slightly more complex situation,” Howe told reporters.

“Regarding contracts, I’m not involved in those discussions day to day. With Alex, he’s got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful with our spending due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It’s not a clear-cut situation.”

“We of course love him [Isak] and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads of goals for us. I don’t see a short-term issue with his contract.”

Howe to Isak: ‘Focus on football’ going forward

Because Isak is on a long-term contract, Howe asked his star striker to “focus on football” looking ahead. Newcastle has work to do if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Magpies currently sit ninth in the English top-flight standings after winning just three of their first eight league matches.

Howe and Isak will next have to face Chelsea, a team that has been linked with the center-forward, on Sunday. The Magpies will also host the Blues next week during a Carabao Cup round of 16 fixture. Newcastle’s upcoming schedule does not get any easier, as they will play Arsenal three days after the cup match.

