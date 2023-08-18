Our AZ Alkmaar TV schedule will have you ready to catch each Kaaskoppen game broadcast in the United States.

Only two Dutch clubs have managed to disrupt PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord’s dominance over the Eredivisie, and AZ is one of them.

AZ Alkmaar TV schedule and streaming links

AZ on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 20 10:45 AM ET RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1967

Stadium: AFAS Stadion

Manager: Pascal Jansen

Dutch top-flight titles: 2 (1981, 2009)

KNVB Cup titles: 4 (1978, 1981, 1982, 2013)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup runners-up (1981)

Where can I watch the AZ game?

ESPN are the rights holders of the Eredivisie in the USA. Select games stream each week live on the company’s streaming platform, ESPN+.

The KNVB Cup is available on GolTV. Fanatiz and fuboTV carry the network.

When it comes to UEFA competitions, Paramount+ has each Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game. Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcast games in Spanish, with non-televised games streaming live on ViX.

Watch AZ on ESPN+:

AZ History

AZ were founded in 1967, then known as “AZ ’67”, after a merger between Alkmaar ’54 and FC Zaanstreek, giving the club it’s full name of Alkmaar Zaanstreek.

The predecessor club, Alkmaar ’54, actually played in the first professional match in the Netherlands, a 3-0 win in 1954.

The 1970s and 80s were a notable period for the club. They won three KNVB Cups, an Eredivisie title, and were annual competitors in Europe each year from 1977-1983.

The 1981 Eredivisie title is notable as it was one of only three instances since 1964 to date that a club other than PSV, Feyenoord, or Ajax won the league. The other two were AZ again, in 2009, and Twente the following season in 2010.

The 70s/80s heyday did not last, to the point where AZ spent nine of ten seasons from 1988-1998 in the second tier. Since their return to the Eredivisie at the turn of the millennium, however, AZ has returned to competitiveness.

League results have seen them win the aforementioned 2009 title, and usually finishing near the top of the table. This has afforded them consistent appearances in UEFA competition, usually Europa League. Recently, the club made it as far as the semifinals in Conference League, before falling to West Ham.

USMNT fans might remember AZ has the one-time club of forward Jozy Altidore, who had a strong run with the club from 2011-13.

AZ’s AFAS Stadion is comparable to many soccer stadiums in the USA, holding just under 20,000 fans. Opened in 2006, part of the roof collapsed in 2019, but thankfully no one was injured. Renovations and repairs improved the roof and brought the venue to its current capacity.

