Lewandowski scores first Chicago Fire brace in his third game: How many matches did Messi need?

Robert Lewandowski finally got off the mark in style for Chicago Fire, scoring his first brace in his home debut at Soldier Field — his third match in the league. It is a solid start for the Polish striker, but still slower than the pace Lionel Messi set when he first arrived, needing just two matches to record his opening double for Inter Miami.

Lewandowski‘s move to Chicago was one of the biggest storylines of the summer transfer window. The Polish striker left Barcelona on a free transfer, turning down offers from clubs across Europe to join the Fire, and explained upon his introduction that he could not picture himself playing for “any Euro team” after his spell at Barcelona.

After two games without a goal, the breakthrough arrived on August 2. Lewandowski scored twice in front of the Chicago faithful, becoming just the fourth player in club history to record a brace in his home debut. The two goals also marked his first MLS tally of any kind, meaning his opening goal and his first brace came in the very same match.

By comparison, Messi needed far less time to open his account for Inter Miami. After coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time free kick against Cruz Azul in his very first appearance with the Herons during a Leagues Cup game, he was handed his first start days later against Atlanta United and needed just 22 minutes to score twice.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at his Inter Miami debut vs Cruz Azul. (Getty Images)

Messi’s electric start at Inter Miami

Messi’s arrival could hardly have been more different. The Argentine joined Inter Miami’s squad from Matchday 28 onward, meaning he missed the first half of the 2023 MLS season entirely and was inserted straight into the final stretch of the campaign — yet he needed no time at all to make an impact.

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see also Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire salary is second only to Lionel Messi’s in MLS, says agent Pini Zahavi

He debuted on July 21, 2023, coming off the bench against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup and scoring a stoppage-time winner as Inter Miami came from behind to win 2-1. Four days later, on July 25, Messi got his first start and delivered his first brace in Miami colors, scoring twice inside the opening 22 minutes of a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

He barely slowed down from there, adding another double on August 2 against Orlando City and a third on August 6 in the penalty-shootout win over FC Dallas in the Round of 16.

Later, he scored further goals in the quarterfinal win over Charlotte, the semifinal victory at Philadelphia and the final against Nashville SC, which Inter Miami won on penalties to lift the trophy. Messi finished the tournament with 10 goals in seven appearances, all before he had even made his MLS regular-season debut.

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