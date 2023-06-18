Spain held their nerves to beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League after both sides had played out a goalless stalemate at the end of extra time. Unai Simon was the hero for the La Roja as he saved twice in the shootout before Dani Carvajal scored the winning penalty.

Neither side could dominate proceedings in the opening half with Croatia settling early into the game. With Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic pulling the strings in midfield, Croatia passed the ball with ease but couldn’t create any clear-cut opportunities. Josip Juranovic had two chances early on in the second half but the Union Berlin right-back was first denied by Simon and then failed to keep his shot on target just minutes later.

Spain Croatia Nations League Final ends in draw after AET

Both coaches made changes from the bench to influence the game and it was Spain who certainly looked sharper of the two sides heading towards the end of ninety minutes. Ansu Fati had a glorious opportunity to give Spain the lead in the 84th minute but the Barcelona striker’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Ivan Perisic to keep the score goalless.

Dani Olmo then spurned another opportunity at the end of the first half of extra time. After a superb build-up play from Spain, the RB Leipzig midfielder blazed over from inside the box while substitute striker Joselu was unmarked and could have had a tap-in from close range.

With Croatia offering hardly anything in the second half of extra time, the game went to penalties. Simon did brilliantly to save Lovro Majer’s effort but Aymeric Laporte struck his spot kick against the crossbar to keep Croatia in the tie. Simon once again denied Bruno Petkovic with a brilliant save before Carvajal kept his calm to score with a panenka to hand Spain the title.

Photo: IMAGO / Pixsell