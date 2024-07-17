After nearly eight years at the helm of the England national team, Gareth Southgate’s tenure has come to an end. His resignation marks the conclusion of a transformative period for the Three Lions. As well as notable accomplishments, close calls marked it. Southgate’s decision to step down, following England’s second successive European Championship final loss, has sent shockwaves through the soccer world.

Southgate’s tenure saw England reaching new heights. He led the team to two European Championship finals, a World Cup semifinal, a World Cup quarterfinal, and a third-place finish in the Nations League. It is impossible to overstate his power to reinvigorate the national team and restore their enthusiasm and pride. Southgate was the first manager since 1966 to guide England to a major international final. At the time, they reached the Euro 2020 final. He further cemented his legacy by leading the team to another final in the Euro 2024.

However, the weight of successive defeats in major finals and the relentless criticism of England’s playstyle eventually took its toll. Southgate, after much deliberation with the FA, decided that it was the right time to step aside and allow another manager to take the reins. Despite continued global recognition of the Three Lions as a top international team, he stepped down.

Replacements emerge for Southgate at England

With Southgate departing, the FA now faces the daunting task of finding suitable replacements to lead England into the future. Several high-profile names have already been linked to the job, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as a strong candidate.

Tuchel, who excelled at Chelsea by winning the Champions League just five months after taking over mid-season in 2021, has expressed interest in the England job. Despite a less successful stint at Bayern Munich, Tuchel remains highly regarded in England, as per The Sun.

His tactical acumen and ability to quickly implement a disciplined and incisive style of play make him a prime candidate. It is unclear, however, if Tuchel would rather play on a global scale or go back to managing clubs. He was previously in talks with Manchester United before they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag.

The report also adds that Eddie Howe has also been mentioned as a potential successor. His impressive work at Newcastle, leading them to Champions League qualification, has not gone unnoticed. Howe’s ability to develop young talent and his tactical flexibility could be valuable assets for the national team. However, the FA might face challenges in convincing Howe to leave Newcastle; especially given his strong support from the club’s board and fanbase.

What now for England?

Another figure of interest within the FA is Graham Potter. Despite being out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, Potter’s reputation as a thoughtful and innovative manager remains intact. His experience in the Premier League and his ability to build cohesive teams could make him a strong candidate. Potter’s status as a homegrown manager might also work in his favor, as there is a desire in some quarters for England to appoint a domestic manager.

Whoever takes over from Southgate will inherit a team brimming with potential but weighed down by the expectations of a nation that has gone 58 years without a major trophy in men’s soccer. The new manager will need to build on Southgate’s foundations while also addressing the tactical and stylistic criticisms that have plagued his tenure.

PHOTOS: IMAGO