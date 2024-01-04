Newcastle is reportedly already looking at coaching alternatives should they soon part ways with Eddie Howe. According to reports in Spain, Newcastle is eyeing a LaLiga manager as a possible replacement.

The former Bournemouth manager was previously thought to have one of the safest jobs in England. After all, the coach led the club to a top-four finish in the Premier League standings last season. As a result, Newcastle qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in twenty years.

Despite the recent relative success, Howe’s team has struggled throughout the current campaign. The Magpies currently sit ninth in the top-flight table, just one point ahead of Chelsea. Since controversially beating Arsenal on November 4th, Newcastle has managed to win just three of their last 13 total matches.

While the club has undoubtedly stumbled in recent months, they have also dealt with fairly significant injury issues. Newcastle has regularly been without up to 10 senior players at times this season. This includes several setbacks to key players such as Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, and Harvey Barnes.

Girona has been the surprise of European soccer this season

With the Saudi ownership seemingly growing impatient, reports are beginning to surface regarding a possible managerial change. Marca is claiming that the Magpies brass has eyes on Girona manager Míchel. The Spaniard has done an incredible job with his current club since arriving in 2021.

Girona earned promotion to LaLiga in Míchel’s first season at the helm. Although the Red and Whites were picked by many to struggle back in the top flight, the club managed to finish middle of the pack in 2022/23. Remaining in LaLiga was a goal for the team, but practically no one expected Girona to continue to progress in the current campaign.

Massive clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid typically fight for the Spanish title every season. Nevertheless, Girona has been inside the top three of the table since August. The club has even led the league for five different matchweeks as well. Interestingly enough, Girona is currently co-owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi group.

Newcastle and LaLiga connection: LaLiga manager Míchel will have plenty of suitors if he decides to leave his current club

The aforementioned news outlet claims that Newcastle is “looking very seriously” at Míchel. However, the Magpies are far from the only team to want the Spanish manager. In fact, Barca has previously been linked with a potential move for Míchel as well. Current head coach Xavi has the Catalan club sitting fourth in the LaLiga table at the moment.

Spanish coaches are currently performing well overall in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, and Andoni Iraola all have their teams in positive positions so far this season. Newcastle could hope that the Spanish trend continues if they do make a serious move for Míchel.

The Magpies, however, may have to move quickly if they want to grab the Spanish coach. Míchel will undoubtedly be one of the top managerial candidates this summer, assuming he remains with Girona for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle next faces rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 6th. However, the Magpies then resume Premier League play with tough back-to-back fixtures to finish out the month. They first host Manchester City before traveling to face Emery’s Aston Villa side. January could prove to be a pivotal month for Howe at Newcastle.

Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto