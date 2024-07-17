Fiorentina is reportedly making significant strides in their quest to secure another USMNT player to transfer to Serie A. They want to lure Johnny Cardoso, the promising midfielder from Real Betis and the USMNT, Sky Italia says. This approach underscores the club’s determination to bolster its squad and maintain its presence in European competitions.

Cardoso, who turns 23 in September, joined Real Betis in January 2024 from Brazilian club Internacional for $6.5 million. Despite the modest transfer fee, Betis now demands $27 million for the midfielder, reflecting his growing value and potential. This steep price tag could pose a challenge for Fiorentina. Nonetheless, their interest signals a strategic move to enhance their midfield capabilities.

His dual nationality, holding both American and Italian passports, allows him to register in Serie A as an EU player, making him an even more attractive prospect for the Viola. This versatility removes the complication of occupying a non-EU player slot. This is often a precious and limited resource for Italian clubs.

Serie A side Fiorentina in pole position for Johnny Cardoso

After the disappointment of losing the Conference League final to Olympiakos, Fiorentina are keen on looking forward and strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. The club’s sporting director, Daniele Prade, is reportedly actively seeking reinforcements, particularly in midfield. While the pursuit of Kristian Thorstvedt has cooled, Cardoso has emerged as a prime target.

Cardoso’s profile fits well with Fiorentina’s ambitions. He has already earned 15 caps for the USMNT and made 19 appearances for Real Betis, contributing one goal and two assists. His journey from New Jersey to becoming one of the best midfielders in South America highlights his resilience and adaptability.

However, Fiorentina are not alone in their pursuit of Cardoso. Juventus and Roma have also shown interest in the midfielder. Roma, in particular, is keen on adding the young star to their ranks. La Gazzetta dello Sport said last month that Roma’s coach, Daniele De Rossi, sees Cardoso as a valuable addition who can provide continuity and complement key players like Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leandro Paredes, and Bryan Cristante.

Cardoso’s performances have not gone unnoticed by top clubs in Europe. His ability to protect the backline with discipline, coupled with his sharp passing and powerful long-range shots, has made him a standout player. His impact at Real Betis has been immediate, earning him a regular spot in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting lineup shortly after his debut.

Too much for Betis to resist?

Johnny Cardoso’s rise has been meteoric. He made his senior debut for Internacional just before his 18th birthday and went on to make 144 appearances for the club. His move to Real Betis in January marked a new chapter, and his performances in La Liga have been impressive. Despite the competition in the USMNT midfield, Cardoso has shown he is capable of securing a starting berth, even among talents like Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Tyler Adams.

Cardoso’s potential move to Serie A seems increasingly likely. Fiorentina and Roma are battling for his signature. His recent performances at the Copa America could further boost his stock. Betis, while reluctant to part with a young star, might find the right bid hard to resist.

