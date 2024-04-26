After more than a year away from coaching, Graham Potter is considering a return to the role, and Ajax is again interested in hiring him. Potter‘s most recent job remains his failed stint at Stamford Bridge. He is also considered a possible Erik ten Hag successor at Manchester United.

He has been taking it easy after a trying seven months at Chelsea last season. Despite several job offers, the former Brighton manager is adamant about not jumping at the chance to choose the wrong one.

Potter might be interested in a job with Ajax, who is searching for a head coach to replace John van ‘t Schip when the season ends. They have had off-field issues this season. However, the Dutch powerhouse has a rich history that could help them acquire an intriguing hire.

The difficulty of resurrecting the struggling giants may be a selling point for Potter. Ajax’s qualification for European competition is in jeopardy as it sits sixth in the Eredivisie. Following Maurice Steijn’s dismissal in October of last year, Van ‘t Schip assumed control, but even he cannot perform miracles.

Potter has no problem working in a foreign league. In 2011, he ventured into uncharted territory by relocating to Sweden to assume control of Östersund, a team situated in the fourth level of the Swedish pyramid. In 2018, Potter left Östersund to take over at Swansea following three promotions and European success in Sweden.

Ajax offer does not impress Graham Potter

Currently, Ajax reportedly prefers Potter after he met with club officials earlier this month. With additional prominent positions anticipated to open up around Europe, the 48-year-old has shown early hesitation to accept the position.



The role hasn’t exactly been calling to the 48-year-old actor just yet. He allegedly had conversations about returning to coaching, but he has not yet made a decision. During the meeting in Amsterdam, both parties discussed the club’s goals and financial status.

It didn’t stop de Godenzonen. It wants him to become the next manager. Ajax allegedly still holds Potter in the highest regard despite his previous refusal. Thinking that maybe it will get it the second time around, Ajax entered new talks with the ex-Brighton and Chelsea man.

But according to Het Parool, a Dutch magazine, the English manager now rejected the club’s offer for a wage that fell short of his expectations. The article suggests that Potter had fruitful discussions with Ajax figureheads over taking over the position at the Amsterdam team during many meetings.

They allegedly couldn’t pay the manager enough, even though the position seemed appealing in the abstract.

What now for Ajax?

Thus, there has been talk that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might make an unexpected return to Ajax, casting doubt on his future at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s departure after the 2021-22 season was a major setback for his old side.

Ten Hag managed the Dutch giants Ajax from 2017 to 2022, and he had a fantastic time there. He won three league championships and two KNVB Cups, and he mustered a Champions League semi-final appearance in 2019.

But his Red Devils’ job is in jeopardy after last season’s promise due to extremely uneven play this term.

PHOTOS: IMAGO