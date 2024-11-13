Tottenham Hotspur‘s decision to trigger a one-year extension to Son Heung-min’s contract has reportedly left the player surprised and disappointed. While Son, who is in the final year of his current deal, is open to continuing his career in North London, he was reportedly expecting negotiations for a new long-term contract. This unexpected move by the club raises questions about Son’s long-term future at Tottenham.

Son, who has scored 123 goals in 311 Premier League appearances, has been a key figure for Tottenham since joining the club. He is the only remaining player from the starting eleven in the 2019 Champions League final and has remained a vital part of the squad, particularly since Harry Kane’s departure.

He has repeatedly stated his commitment to Tottenham and his focus on achieving success for the club, even highlighting the importance of his contract and his dedication to giving his all while under contract.

Spurs’ decision to trigger one-year extension

The decision by Tottenham to trigger the one-year extension clause, rather than engaging in negotiations for a longer deal, has reportedly taken Son aback. TalkSPORT reports that this decision has come without significant prior discussion, signaling a shift in approach from the club’s management. This move suggests that the club may be planning for a transfer in the near future.

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara has voiced concerns about Son’s form and future at the club. O’Hara questioned whether Son still possesses the same sharpness and cutting edge, implying that a decline in his performance might be influencing the club’s decision.

This perspective highlights that a decision to extend Son’s contract for only one year also carries inherent risks, given his age and the uncertainty surrounding his future contributions. If he remains at the club, he will have completed an 11-year stay, making the decision a particularly important one.