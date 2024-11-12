Ruben Amorim is set to begin his tenure as Manchester United manager, taking advantage of the international break to evaluate and build a competitive squad. In a significant boost, Amorim received the news that he’ll recover one important Man United after an extended 17-month injury layoff.

During an EFL Trophy match for Manchester United’s U21 team against Huddersfield Town, Tyrell Malacia played some minutes after 534 days since he last played for Manchester United. Despite the 4-1 defeat, the Dutch left-back impressed during his 45-minute appearance, showcasing both fitness and determination with a crucial tackle and solid defensive work.

Former interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy had hinted at Malacia’s return during a press conference on November 6, suggesting he could regain match fitness through U21 fixtures: “Tyrell is the furthest (along the road to recovery) in the moment – he’s (been) part of team training for a couple of weeks now, full in team training, no restrictions. So it’s good for him to plan game minutes, maybe in the Under-21s. We have to see.”

Malacia’s absence, combined with injury struggles for Luke Shaw, forced United’s previous managers to adopt creative solutions. Right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui were deployed out of position, winger Alejandro Garnacho was tasked with defensive duties, and even center-back Lisandro Martínez filled in as a makeshift left-back. Malacia’s return offers Amorim a reliable option as he shapes his squad for the rest of the season.

Why did Malacia’s recovery took so long?

Malacia’s last competitive appearance for Manchester United was against Fulham on May 28, 2023, during the Premier League’s final matchday. Despite featuring in 39 matches during the 2022-23 season, Malacia began experiencing persistent pain in his left knee earlier that year.

To address the issue, he skipped United’s pre-season tour of the United States to undergo surgery. By October, he had progressed to individual training at Carrington, raising hopes of an imminent return. However, scans revealed small cartilage fragments around his meniscus, necessitating a second corrective surgery in November.

Faced with the choice of either removing the cartilage fragments surgically or continuing with rehabilitation, United and Malacia opted for the operation. The procedure, overseen by United representatives, initially appeared successful, but complications arose during recovery. A second setback required additional surgery in December, pushing his anticipated return to early 2024.

Progress remained slow, and his comeback was delayed further. Adding to his challenges, Malacia was hospitalized following a car accident in July, though fortunately, he escaped serious injury. After a lengthy rehabilitation, his appearance for the U21s signals he is now ready to rejoin the first team.