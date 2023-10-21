Manchester United and England legend, Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86. Regarded as one of the most decorated players in English football, Charlton won the 1966 World Cup with his country.

He earned 106 caps for the Three Lions, scoring 49 times, a goalscoring record that stood from 1970 to 2015.

Charlton is also one of United’s greatest-ever players. During his time with the club, his record was 249 goals in 758 appearances from 1956 to 1973.

He won three first-division titles with the club and a European Cup in 1968.

A club statement from United read, “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. One of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.”

Sir Bobby Charlton passed surrounded by family

Charlton passed in the early hours of Saturday morning and was surrounded by his family at the time. The Englishman was knighted in 1994 and was one of the most influential figures in the game. He also became a director at Old Trafford. In February 2016, the club named the South Stand after him.

He played a key role in the 1966 World Cup win, playing all six games, scoring thrice, that included two against Portugal in the semi-final win. Charlton was also an ever-present at the 1962 and 1970 World Cups.

Furthermore, Charlton was a survivor of the Munich air disaster, in which eight of his teammates were killed in 1958.

A statement from the England football team said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. An integral part of our 1966 World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby.”

Photo credit: IMAGO & PA Images