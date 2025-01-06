Kylian Mbappé‘s tumultuous 2024, marked by a Swedish rape investigation (from which he was acquitted), a controversial transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, and notable absences from the French national team, has spilled over into 2025. The star player is now facing significant criticism from fans of SM Caen, a club in which he holds a significant ownership stake.

Fans of SM Caen, currently in Ligue 2, have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with Mbappé’s involvement in the club’s management, specifically citing the dismissal of popular manager Nicolas Seube. Seube, a club legend who saved Caen from relegation last season, was replaced by Portuguese manager Bruno Baltazar, despite having only secured three wins in the current campaign. Caen currently sits in 16th place, fueling fan discontent.

During Caen’s recent 1-0 home loss to Clermont at the Stade Michel d’Ornano, fans unfurled several banners criticizing the club’s management:

“Mbappé, SMC is not your toy!”

“Nicolas Seube is a wonderful person, someone who counts.”

“Before wanting to shine internationally, respect local figures.”

Chants of “Nicolas Seube” echoed through the stadium, and another banner read, “Here, only work and loyalty make legends!” These protests highlight the significant impact Seube’s dismissal has had on the fanbase.

Seube’s legacy at SM Caen

Nicolas Seube’s legacy at SM Caen is considerable. He holds the record for most appearances (517 games over 16 seasons). Last season, despite lacking professional coaching experience, he took over management during a relegation battle, guiding the club to a fifth-place finish. His connection to the club resonates deeply with the fans.

Mbappé became a significant shareholder in SM Caen in September 2024, with Coalition Capital (in which Mbappé is an investor) acquiring 80% ownership. The remaining 20% went to television producer Pierre-Antoine Capton.

Other significant changes include the replacement of club president Olivier Pickeu with Ziad Hammoud, a close friend of Mbappé. These structural changes accompanied by the dismissal of a beloved club figure have fueled fan discontent.

Adding to the pressure on Mbappé is his recent absence from the French national team. Addressing the situation on French TV program Clique TV, Mbappé stated, “The French national team? There’s nothing more important to me than the French national team. I asked Deschamps not to call me up, because I had just arrived at Madrid and I wasn’t feeling 100%, I had barely had a vacation. In September I wasn’t at 100%. I’ve always said: the French national team belongs to no one. So when you’re not at 100%, you have to know it.” This explanation attempted to clarify his absences, however, it has failed to appease all the critics.