The UEFA Champions League, Europe’s most prestigious club soccer competition, has undergone a significant transformation; and Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone is acutely aware of the challenges and opportunities this brings.

His team embarked on their European campaign with a 2-1 victory over Leipzig. He shared his thoughts on how the revamped format will push teams to adopt a more aggressive and winning mentality.

The new Champions League structure, introduced by UEFA, has replaced the traditional group stage with a league phase. This format change has expanded the competition from 32 to 36 teams; with each team now playing eight matches against different opponents, compared to the previous six in the group stage.

The top eight teams will automatically advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, teams finishing between ninth and 24th will face a two-legged play-off to secure their place in the last 16.

This shift has sparked controversy, particularly due to the increased number of matches in an already congested football calendar. Players and coaches have expressed concerns about the added strain. However, the Argentine boss believes the new format will positively impact how teams approach their matches.

Simeone’s tactical response: “We have to win”

In a recent press conference, Simeone highlighted how the new format changes the strategic landscape of the competition.

“This format forces us to win,” he stated emphatically. Under the old system, teams could afford to play more conservatively, with draws often sufficient to advance. However, the new format demands a more proactive approach. “Before, many draws would have been enough, but now we have to win,” he explained.

Simeone’s words reflect a shift in mentality that he believes will be necessary for success in this new era of the Champions League.

“It requires us to go out and win. If we can’t, we need to get something, but those who win more will be among the top eight.”

The Argentine coach, known for his tactical understanding and ability to adapt to changing circumstances, is preparing his team to meet these new demands head-on.

More entertaining competition?

Simeone also pointed out that the new format could lead to more dynamic and entertaining matches for fans. With teams needing to secure victories rather than settle for draws, the competition is likely to see more open, attacking play.

Reflecting on a recent Champions League match between Liverpool and Milan, Simeone noted, “I saw the Liverpool versus AC Milan game, which was dynamic and entertaining. We can see a more entertaining Champions League for people because all the teams need to win – draws are only good for you up to a certain point, so we will have to compete hard.”

This prediction suggests that fans can expect more thrilling encounters as teams push for the points necessary to avoid the perilous play-off round and secure a direct path to the knockout stages.

As the Champions League evolves, so too must the strategies of the teams competing in it. Atleti’s journey in the new-look Champions League began positively with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Leipzig.

Antoine Griezmann played a crucial role, contributing a goal and an assist, while Jose María Gimenez secured the win with a 90th-minute header. This victory has set the tone for what promises to be a challenging but exciting campaign for Simeone’s side.

