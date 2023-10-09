Following a dozen years in Spain, Atletico Madrid is readying a new contract extension for manager Diego Simeone. The Argentine boss is the longest-tenured coach in Europe, who is currently in his 12th season with the Colchoneros. Atletico Madrid has no intention of stopping that relationship anytime soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Simeone and Atletico Madrid have a verbal agreement in place over a new contract. Now, the deal is in the final stages before an official announcement. The boss’s current contract expires at the end of this season. While not confirmed, experts believe Simeone will sign a three-year contract to stay at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone is the highest-paid manager in Europe. Reports toward the end of last season stated the manager was reducing his salary to help the club. There is no confirmation on what he will make as part of this new contract extension.

Over his span with the club, Simeone afforded Atletico great relative success. Atletico has won two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League twice. Additionally, Simeone led Atletico to the UEFA Champions League Final twice. On both occasions, Atletico lost to Real Madrid.

Simeone contract extension keeps defensive tactics at Atletico

Success has come, but Atletico Madrid is notorious for its playstyle under Simeone. Atletico regularly sits back and plays a defensive style of soccer. At the same time, it is a physical side that pesters clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, it works, and Atletico already knocked off Real Madrid in the current campaign. Simeone and company won that game, 3-1.

Currently, Atletico Madrid sits fourth in the LaLiga table. The club rattled off four wins following a less-than-ideal start to the season. Following the October international break, Atletico has more winnable games to boost its standing in the early part of this season.

