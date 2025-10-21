Will Messi play at the 2026 World Cup? Former Argentina and Barcelona teammate shares blunt take

The countdown is on for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With just eight months to go, many national teams have already secured their spots—including Argentina. However, Lionel Messi has yet to make an official decision about whether he’ll participate, and now a former Barcelona teammate has offered his take.

In a recent interview with El Grafico, Javier Saviola was asked if he believes Messi will be available for the upcoming World Cup. “I always try to imagine myself in his shoes,” the 43-year-old former player began. “I don’t think even Leo knows yet.”

However, Saviola quickly made his own position clear. “I think he will go to the World Cup; I’m more than sure of that,” he said. “He’s playing, and it’s obvious he wants to build confidence and get minutes so he’s in top shape for the World Cup. I see him motivated, involved, and enjoying himself.”

The former forward added that Messi deserves a proper send-off with the national team. “I feel like we’re close to the end of a wonderful story,” he said. “I hope he gets the kind of ending worthy of everything he’s given us. After winning the World Cup, after making all of us happy—not just Argentines, but the entire soccer world that wanted to see Leo win it.”

Finally, Saviola reflected on the legacy Messi has created for Argentine soccer over the last two decades. “For us as a country, especially, after Diego (Maradona) we thought we’d never see another player like him—and then Leo came along,” he said. “We’ll have to see who comes next.”

Who is Javier Saviola?

Few players are as qualified as Javier Saviola to speak on this topic. He was a major figure in Argentine soccer for over 15 years, first rising to stardom at River Plate before FC Barcelona paid around $40 million to sign him.

At the Catalan club, Saviola scored 70 goals in 168 matches, though he never fully secured a starring role. He went on to play for clubs including Real Madrid, AS Monaco, Sevilla, Benfica, and Malaga before retiring at River Plate in 2015.

During his prime years, Saviola was also a regular fixture with the Argentina national team. He played alongside Lionel Messi for several years, most notably at the 2006 World Cup in Germany—Messi’s first and Saviola’s only. That same year, they were also teammates at Barcelona until Saviola’s departure in mid-2007.

Will Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

Despite still being a key figure for Argentina with just over six months until the World Cup, Lionel Messi has maintained a degree of uncertainty about his participation. “Given my age, the logical thing would be not to make it. But I’m hopeful, motivated, and as always, I take it day by day, match by match,” he said in September.

That’s a fair assessment, considering Messi will turn 39 during the tournament—a rare age for an outfield player, especially in a competitive national team like Argentina. But Messi is no ordinary case, and with the tournament drawing closer, the chances of seeing him in the 2026 World Cup appear to be growing stronger.