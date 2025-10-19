Trending topics:
Real Madrid reportedly eye 2025 U-20 World Cup breakout star for next summer transfer window

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid gives instructions to Alvaro Carreras and Eder Militao.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid gives instructions to Alvaro Carreras and Eder Militao.

After Luka Modric and Toni Kroos departed, Real Madrid ushered in a new era where youthful talent now leads the charge. Under the guidance of coach Xabi Alonso, rising stars like Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Franco Mastantuono are making significant impacts. While the squad already boasts strength, the Spanish club is keenly monitoring a standout young player from the U-20 World Cup, eager to bolster their ranks further.

According to GOAL, Real Madrid have set their sights on 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, intensifying the spotlight on the budding star. Club Tijuana, valuing him at a steep $19.8 million, presents a challenging negotiation landscape for his transfer from Liga MX. Despite his multi-millionaire expected transfer value, the Spanish side seem prepared to take a patient approach, anticipating Mora’s pivotal role for Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gilberto Mora has captivated audiences at the U-20 World Cup with his stellar performances. The 17-year-old sensation has played five matches for Mexico, showcasing his talent by netting three goals and providing two assists. Beyond these impressive stats, Mora’s influence extends into the heart of the team, where he has become the creative engine and inspirational leader.

Real Madrid aren’t the only club eyeing this standout talent; several top-tier teams, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, are also in the race for his signature. Securing him will not be a straightforward task. However, Ignacio Ruvalcaba, his former youth coach, reveals that the player has always dreamed of donning the Real Madrid jersey, giving the Spanish side a potential edge.

Mexico's Gilberto Mora

Gilberto Mora #7 of the Mexico and Malik Tillman #17 of the United States.

Gilberto Mora already holds two major records in his rapid rise to stardom

At just 17, Gilberto Mora stands out as a rising star for Club Tijuana, already playing a crucial role in 41 matches. Mora has shattered the impressive records previously set by legends like Pele and Lamine Yamal. His remarkable talent goes further, as he holds two additional records, underscoring his already profound impact and hinting at a promising future in soccer.

Argentina reach U-20 World Cup final: Messi's $5 million Inter Miami teammate and other top-valued prospects

Argentina reach U-20 World Cup final: Messi’s $5 million Inter Miami teammate and other top-valued prospects

Gilberto, debuting at just 15 years and 308 days, set the record as Club Tijuana’s youngest player. His swift rise grabbed the attention of coach Javier Aguirre, who soon handed him his first cap for the Mexican national team at 16 years, 8 months, and 15 days, making him the youngest ever to debut. Mora’s promising trajectory suggests an exciting career, with top teams, including Real Madrid, already expressing interest.

