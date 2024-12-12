Real Madrid’s injury woes deepened this week with confirmation that Kylian Mbappé suffered a left thigh injury. The ten-day recovery timeline adds to the club’s mounting concerns about player fitness and overall management of the situation.

Mbappé‘s injury occurred during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atalanta. Tests confirmed a thigh injury, with a recovery period of approximately ten days. The injury, however, is only the latest in a string of setbacks for Real Madrid this season, leading to high-level scrutiny of the club’s management.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reportedly unhappy with the current situation, demanding accountability and solutions. While acknowledging the demanding match schedule, he insists the current injury crisis is unprecedented compared to previous seasons.

The club’s approach to player fitness and injury management is under intense scrutiny. The appointment of nutritionist Itziar González de Arriba, who previously helped improve Dani Carvajal’s fitness, has yet to fully address the issue, with some players reportedly skeptical about the changes implemented.

There’s growing concern over the methods employed by fitness coach Antonio Pintus, while the medical and physiotherapy departments also face criticism for their handling of injuries.

Ancelotti’s role and decision-making

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has also come under pressure. Accusations of a lack of patience, pushing players too hard, and prematurely recalling players from injury have surfaced following specific incidents involving Rodrygo Goes (Getafe match), and Vinícius Júnior (Leganés and Atalanta matches).

Ancelotti, however, maintains he considers player feedback and medical advice before making decisions concerning player fitness and availability.

The current situation has placed significant pressure on Real Madrid’s medical, physiotherapy, and coaching staff. The club’s hierarchy is demanding improvements, signaling that failure to address the injury crisis will lead to consequences.