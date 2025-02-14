Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comentarios

Sergio Ramos explains his decision: Why Liga MX side Monterrey and not Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Sergio Ramos (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesSergio Ramos (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

The failure to get Sergio Ramos, the illustrious former Real Madrid defender, was a major blow for Inter Miami‘stransfer hopes. Ramos shocked everyone by signing with Mexican soccer giant Monterrey rather than joining Lionel Messi in MLS. The move came as a surprise to many, especially considering the growing trend of European stars moving to the United States in the later stages of their careers.

With Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba already part of Inter Miami’s squad, Ramos seemed like a natural fit to reunite with his former Paris Saint-Germain and El Clasico rivals. However, the Spanish defender has now opened up about the factors that led to his decision—revealing two key reasons why he opted for Monterrey over Miami.

Despite being 38 years old, Ramos remained one of the most sought-after defenders in world soccer. After leaving PSG in 2023, he spent several months as a free agent, considering his options carefully. Clubs from various countries were eager to secure his signature. Miami, in particular, pursued him aggressively, hoping to add his experience and winning mentality to their squad ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup and their 2025 Club World Cup debut.

However, Ramos ultimately chose Monterrey, a club that is one of the most dominant forces in Liga MX. The Spanish veteran revealed that the decision was not made lightly, as he had multiple opportunities to move to different leagues. “The truth is that, fortunately, we had opportunities to make decisions about other countries, other clubs,” Ramos told Telediario“But Rayados met all the requirements.”

ramos monterrey

Why Ramos chose Monterrey over Inter Miami

Monterrey offered ‘perfect balance’

The first major factor behind Ramos’ decision was Monterrey’s overall environment. He emphasized that the club provided the ideal combination of sporting ambition, city life, and security, which played a crucial role in his choice.

Advertisement

“I was looking for [the right fit] at the country level, at the city level, at the security level, at the team level, [and] the philosophy,” the veteran explained. “A club that has a lot of ambition, a club that has tremendous expectations ahead of it.”

Beyond sporting reasons, family was also a significant influence on his move. Ramos admitted that the Rayados provided the perfect setting for both his personal and professional life. “Family has also been an important factor when making the decision, and the perfect balance was offered to me by Rayados in everything,” he added.

ramos monterrey
Advertisement
Challenge of competing in Liga MX and facing Messi

Aside from lifestyle factors, Ramos was also drawn to the high level of competition in Liga MX and the club’s ambitious goals. Monterrey are set to compete on multiple fronts, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they could face Inter Miami in a potential blockbuster showdown.

Ramos acknowledged that facing Messi and his former Barcelona teammates would be exciting, but he made it clear that he is focused on taking things step by step with Monterrey. “I think it is always a luxury and it generates a lot of expectations, a lot of excitement to face the best,” he said. “Leo [Messi] is one of them. Now he is in the MLS, but it allows us to cross paths in the future.”

ramos messi psg
Advertisement

While Monterrey and Inter Miami are on the same side of the Concacaf Champions Cup bracket, the two teams can only meet in the semi-finals if both advance. There is also the possibility that they could face off in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Now, Ramos remains open to the possibility of clashing with his former PSG and La Liga rival once again. “We will see. I don’t know if it will happen, but well, we won’t have any problems facing Miami. There are teammates like Jordi Alba, Busquets, and Suarez—it would be nice. But we will see when that bull comes, then we will deal with it.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Could Sergio Ramos help bring ex-Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to Monterrey? Liga MX side plots ambitious move

Could Sergio Ramos help bring ex-Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to Monterrey? Liga MX side plots ambitious move

Liga MX giants Monterrey are looking to make an ambitious move in the transfer market by pursuing French striker Karim Benzema, with the help of his former Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Clausura

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Clausura

Learn how to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the USA for the 2025 Liga MX Clausura. Find live stream options and TV channels to catch the match.

Messi faces Ramos again: Ex-El Clasico rivals and PSG teammates ready for showdown in two major competitions

Messi faces Ramos again: Ex-El Clasico rivals and PSG teammates ready for showdown in two major competitions

For over a decade, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clashed in El Clasico, defining an era of fierce battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now, in 2025, their paths could cross again—but this time, on an entirely new stage.

How to watch Real du Cap vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Real du Cap vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Learn how to watch Real du Cap vs Cruz Azul live in the USA, including streaming options and TV channels for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo