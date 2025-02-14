Sergio Ramos explains his decision: Why Liga MX side Monterrey and not Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

The failure to get Sergio Ramos, the illustrious former Real Madrid defender, was a major blow for Inter Miami‘stransfer hopes. Ramos shocked everyone by signing with Mexican soccer giant Monterrey rather than joining Lionel Messi in MLS. The move came as a surprise to many, especially considering the growing trend of European stars moving to the United States in the later stages of their careers.

With Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba already part of Inter Miami’s squad, Ramos seemed like a natural fit to reunite with his former Paris Saint-Germain and El Clasico rivals. However, the Spanish defender has now opened up about the factors that led to his decision—revealing two key reasons why he opted for Monterrey over Miami.

Despite being 38 years old, Ramos remained one of the most sought-after defenders in world soccer. After leaving PSG in 2023, he spent several months as a free agent, considering his options carefully. Clubs from various countries were eager to secure his signature. Miami, in particular, pursued him aggressively, hoping to add his experience and winning mentality to their squad ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup and their 2025 Club World Cup debut.

However, Ramos ultimately chose Monterrey, a club that is one of the most dominant forces in Liga MX. The Spanish veteran revealed that the decision was not made lightly, as he had multiple opportunities to move to different leagues. “The truth is that, fortunately, we had opportunities to make decisions about other countries, other clubs,” Ramos told Telediario. “But Rayados met all the requirements.”

Why Ramos chose Monterrey over Inter Miami

Monterrey offered ‘perfect balance’

The first major factor behind Ramos’ decision was Monterrey’s overall environment. He emphasized that the club provided the ideal combination of sporting ambition, city life, and security, which played a crucial role in his choice.

“I was looking for [the right fit] at the country level, at the city level, at the security level, at the team level, [and] the philosophy,” the veteran explained. “A club that has a lot of ambition, a club that has tremendous expectations ahead of it.”

Beyond sporting reasons, family was also a significant influence on his move. Ramos admitted that the Rayados provided the perfect setting for both his personal and professional life. “Family has also been an important factor when making the decision, and the perfect balance was offered to me by Rayados in everything,” he added.

Challenge of competing in Liga MX and facing Messi

Aside from lifestyle factors, Ramos was also drawn to the high level of competition in Liga MX and the club’s ambitious goals. Monterrey are set to compete on multiple fronts, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they could face Inter Miami in a potential blockbuster showdown.

Ramos acknowledged that facing Messi and his former Barcelona teammates would be exciting, but he made it clear that he is focused on taking things step by step with Monterrey. “I think it is always a luxury and it generates a lot of expectations, a lot of excitement to face the best,” he said. “Leo [Messi] is one of them. Now he is in the MLS, but it allows us to cross paths in the future.”

While Monterrey and Inter Miami are on the same side of the Concacaf Champions Cup bracket, the two teams can only meet in the semi-finals if both advance. There is also the possibility that they could face off in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Now, Ramos remains open to the possibility of clashing with his former PSG and La Liga rival once again. “We will see. I don’t know if it will happen, but well, we won’t have any problems facing Miami. There are teammates like Jordi Alba, Busquets, and Suarez—it would be nice. But we will see when that bull comes, then we will deal with it.”