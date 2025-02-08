Few rivalries in modern soccer have been as intense as Lionel Messi vs Sergio Ramos. For over a decade, the two legends clashed in El Clasico, defining an era of fierce battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Their confrontations were legendary—filled with heated exchanges, tough tackles, and unforgettable moments. Then, in a shocking twist, they became teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, burying their past animosity in pursuit of silverware.

Now, in 2025, their paths could cross again—but this time, on an entirely new stage: North American soccer. With Sergio Ramos joining Monterrey in Liga MX and Messi leading Inter Miami in MLS, the possibility of a Messi-Ramos showdown looms large.

When could Messi and Ramos face off again?

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Potential semi-final battle

Both Inter Miami and Monterrey are competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, North America’s premier club tournament. While they start in different brackets, a high-stakes semifinal clash is a real possibility—provided both teams navigate their respective paths successfully.

Inter Miami’s journey to semi-finals

Round of 16: Must defeat Sporting Kansas City

Quarter-finals: Likely opponent—Columbus Crew or LAFC

Monterrey’s route to semi-finals

Round of 16: Expected to face Vancouver Whitecaps or Deportivo Saprissa

Quarter-finals: Potential matchup against Pumas UNAM or Cavalry

If both teams advance, Messi and Ramos could meet in a dramatic semifinal showdown, adding another chapter to their long-standing rivalry.

Leagues Cup: Tournament draw holds key

The Leagues Cup, a joint competition between MLS and Liga MX, presents another potential Messi-Ramos reunion. While the group stage draw is yet to be finalized, the possibility of a blockbuster encounter remains high.

Given the structure of the tournament, Inter Miami and Monterrey could meet at any stage—from early knockout rounds to a potential final. If fate aligns, fans could witness Messi and Ramos locking horns once again.

Rivalry built on El Clasico battles and mutual respect

Messi and Ramos have faced off 44 times in competitive fixtures, with Messi securing 19 wins, Ramos winning 16 times, and the two players drawing on 9 occasions. Top of FormBottom of Form Their battles defined an era in La Liga, where Ramos led Real Madrid’s defense against the brilliance of Messi’s Barcelona. The two frequently engaged in physical duels, heated arguments, and even the occasional red card incident.

However, after their surprising reunion at PSG in 2021, their relationship evolved. Messi acknowledged Ramos as his fiercest rival, stating: “We fought a lot in El Clasico, always grabbing each other. The Clasicos were intense. But later, we became teammates.” Ramos, in turn, has called Messi the greatest player in soccer history—a significant compliment coming from a man who spent years trying to stop him.