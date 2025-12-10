Trending topics:
Sergio Ramos delivers heartfelt farewell to Monterrey amid Manchester United links

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Pumas UNAM.
Sergio Ramos has announced his departure from CF Monterrey after a year in which the Spanish defender earned the respect and admiration of fans, becoming one of the most impactful signings in Liga MX. Amid reports linking him to Manchester United as his next destination, Ramos shared a heartfelt farewell to Rayados in an extended message.

Monterrey were enjoying a strong run in the 2025 Liga MX Apertura, reaching the semifinals and taking a 1-0 win in the first leg against Toluca. However, the Red Devils completed a 3-2 comeback in the second leg last Saturday, eliminating Rayados and marking Ramos’ final match for the club.

After the game, Ramos took to social media to post a special message to Monterrey and their supporters. “Saying goodbye is never easy. A chapter comes to an end—one that began full of excitement in February and allowed me to discover a new country, a new city, a new style of football… a chapter that leaves me with many new experiences and, above all, many friends,” the message started.

Ramos earned the captain’s armband shortly after arriving in February, a responsibility he greatly valued: “I will always feel proud to have worn the Rayados captain’s armband, to have led the team in the first Club World Cup in its new format, to have battled through the Clausura, the Apertura, the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup… and to have defended the Steel Giant with courage by your side in every home match.

To the club, to my beloved teammates, to the coaching staffs, to the employees—thank you. And above all, thank you to the fans, who showed me warmth and affection from the moment I set foot in the city. I will always look back on this stage of my career with nostalgia, and I will always say with pride: ¡Arriba el Monterrey!” Ramos concluded in an Instagram post that included 20 photos highlighting his time at the club.

Beyond Liga MX, Sergio Ramos featured in the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, where Monterrey advanced from the group stage. Although he leaves Mexico without a trophy, Ramos — now 39 — made a significant impact in less than a year, finishing with 32 appearances and seven goals.

Manchester United, Sergio Ramos’ next destination?

Even after confirming his departure from Monterrey, questions remain about where Ramos will go next, whether he could join Lionel Messi in MLS or make a return to Europe. With the veteran defender still open to new challenges, one European giant may be preparing a move.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Manchester United have presented Sergio Ramos with a proposal to join the club as a free agent in the winter transfer window. Reports indicate the defender is eager to return to Europe, and with his contract expiring in December 2025, the Red Devils have emerged as a potential landing spot for the former Real Madrid star.

