Nearing 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy Father Time with record-breaking performances at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The legendary forward seems to be gearing up for another World Cup in 2026, and one of his Portugal teammates has expressed his unwavering support to help Ronaldo achieve his ultimate dream.

Despite transitioning to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo remains a key figure for the Portugal national team under coach Roberto Martinez. If he maintains his current form, the superstar could play a vital role in the next World Cup. Joao Felix, one of Ronaldo’s teammates, shared his optimism about the prospect.

“Yes, I think so. Everything points to that. He has the dream of winning the World Cup, and we are going to do everything possible to win it, which I believe is the only title he’s missing,” Felix told TNT Sports after Chelsea’s FA Cup match against Morecambe.

Currently playing in the Premier League, Felix expressed confidence in Ronaldo leading Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. By then, Ronaldo would be 41 years old, potentially becoming the fourth-oldest player in the tournament’s history.

The World Cup: A resurrected dream?

Ronaldo’s last World Cup campaign didn’t go as planned. At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where Lionel Messi triumphed with Argentina, Portugal suffered a shocking 1-0 quarterfinal defeat to Morocco. The loss marked a bitter end for Ronaldo, who shared a heartfelt post on Instagram the following day:

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many international titles, including with Portugal, but putting our country’s name at the highest level in the world was my greatest dream…Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. There’s no point in reacting impulsively,” Ronaldo wrote.

The message sparked speculation about his future, with many assuming it marked the end of his international career. However, Ronaldo has remained a central figure under Martinez, featuring in 21 of the coach’s 26 matches. His leadership and influence within the team have endured, keeping his dream of a World Cup alive.

Ronaldo’s pursuit of World Cup records

While the trophy itself remains elusive, Ronaldo has cemented his legacy with record-breaking performances in the World Cup. The 2026 edition could see him extend those milestones further.

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany and has scored in every tournament since then. In Qatar 2022, his goal against Ghana made him the first male player to score in five different World Cups. Should he find the net in 2026, Ronaldo would set a seemingly untouchable record by scoring in six consecutive tournaments—a feat that would further solidify his place among the all-time greats.