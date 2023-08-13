Roberto Mancini, Italy’s manager for the last five years, has resigned.

The 58-year-old was responsible for guiding the Italy national team through a period of both remarkable triumph and noteworthy struggle.

After a five-year tenure with the Azzurri, Mancini made his decision official on Saturday evening, ending a relationship that witnessed highs and lows.

Several key achievements marked Mancini’s leadership of the Italian national team. Perhaps the most glorious among them was the victorious campaign at the 2020 European Championship.

At Wembley Stadium in London, Italy clinched the trophy for the first time since winning the World Cup in 2006.

Mancini’s tenure had own ups and downs

During his time with the national team, Mancini had to work hard to turn things around. He took charge in May 2018, when the national team was in a state of despair.

Failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under former coach Gian Piero Ventura marked the first time Italy had missed the tournament since 1958. This unfortunate period required a firm hand to steer the ship back to winning ways.

The former Manchester City manager met this challenge with skill, leading Italy on a record-breaking 37-game unbeaten run that lasted three years from October 2018 to October 2021.

The culmination of this unbeaten run was a win on penalties against England in the final of the UEFA Euro 2020. a defining moment in his tenure.

However, the journey was not without its hurdles. The failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup following a loss to Macedonia in the play-offs marked a dark period in Mancini’s reign.

Who will replace Mancini at Italy’s NT?

A statement from the Italian Football Federation confirmed the resignation, recognizing the conclusion of a “significant page in the history of the Azzurri.” Mancini’s era had seen a group of individuals transform into a cohesive team, and the victory at Euro 2020 was a testament to this unity.

“Considering the important and close games in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024, the name of the new CT will be announced over the next few days,” read a statement from the FIGC.

There have been rumblings that Massimiliano Allegri may inherit Italy’s head coach position as soon as next summer. Italian outlet Sport Mediaset reports that Allegri, who is presently on his second stint with Juventus, is the frontrunner to succeed Mancini in the near future.

