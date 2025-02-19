Santos star Neymar joins the conversation: Complaints about artificial turf echo Lionel Messi’s critique

For years, the debate over playing surfaces in soccer has divided players, coaches, and clubs worldwide. Recently, this controversy has reignited in Brazil, where some of the nation’s most prominent players—including Neymar—have taken a firm stand against synthetic turf. Their campaign has sparked heated responses from clubs and added fuel to an already growing controversy.

But what exactly did the Santos star and his colleagues say? And why is this issue causing such a stir across Brazilian soccer? On Tuesday, Neymar, Thiago Silva, and Philippe Coutinho shared a collective statement on social media, voicing their disapproval of artificial turf in Brazilian soccer stadiums. The post featured a striking image with the slogan “Football is natural, not synthetic.”

In their message, the players expressed their concerns about the future of Brazilian soccer, stating: “The direction Brazilian football is taking is worrying. It’s absurd that we have to talk about synthetic turf on our pitches. Objectively, with the size and representativeness of our soccer, that shouldn’t even be an option.”

The athletes argued that if Brazil aims to establish itself as a global soccer leader, it must prioritize the quality of the playing surfaces where its athletes compete and train. Their stance quickly gained traction, as other players and fans echoed their sentiments across social media platforms.

Coaches and players share frustrations

Beyond the Santos star, several high-profile figures in Brazilian soccer have previously voiced their frustrations with artificial turf. Former Brazil national team coach Fernando Diniz and Sao Paulo coach Luis Zubeldía have both criticized synthetic surfaces, citing concerns over player safety and performance.

Following Sao Paulo’s recent match against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, Zubeldía revealed that he had deliberately excluded Lucas Moura and Oscar from the lineup due to the synthetic pitch. The Argentine coach bluntly stated: “Players prefer natural grass. Even though FIFA allows synthetic pitches, all teams are unhappy with this replacement.”

Messi’s criticism adds global weight to debate

Interestingly, Neymar’s comments come shortly after another soccer icon, Lionel Messi, voiced his own frustrations with artificial turf during the 2024 Copa America in the United States. Despite sometimes playing on turf in the MLS, the Argentine star struggled with the temporary grass installed over artificial turf at MetLife Stadium during his country’s semi-final victory over Canada last July.

Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, Messi admitted: “This was a very difficult match. Damn, it was so hot, and the pitch was very difficult to play on. But we have to enjoy what we were able to do.”

The issue stemmed from CONMEBOL’s decision to install natural grass over the stadium’s existing artificial turf. However, since the grass was laid during the tournament’s group stage, it had not been replaced by the time of the semi-final, resulting in uneven playing conditions. The waterlogged surface hindered fast-paced players like Alphonso Davies, further illustrating the challenges posed by non-traditional pitches.