Campeonato Paulista
Neymar’s first defeat at Santos: The bizarre culprit behind former Al-Hilal star’s frustration

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos gestures during the Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Corinthians and Santos at Neo Quimica Arena on February 12, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Has Neymar already found a way to rationalize his difficult start at Santos? The Brazilian superstar, who recently made his much-anticipated return to his boyhood club, suffered his first defeat in his second spell with the team—a 2-1 loss against Corinthians.

While the veteran had already faced scrutiny for his fitness levels and performance, it was his post-match remarks that truly raised eyebrows. Instead of focusing solely on the match, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star pointed to an unexpected issue—one that could explain his struggles but also seems rather unusual.

At 33 years old, Neymar’s return to Santos was meant to be a homecoming full of excitement. He was welcomed as a hero after parting ways with Al-Hilal, where his time in Saudi Arabia was plagued by injuries. However, his much-anticipated comeback has been anything but smooth.

His first two games for his boyhood side ended in draws against Botafogo and Novorizontino, leaving fans waiting for a first victory. When he finally got another chance to start against Corinthians, hopes were high that he would lead his team to a breakthrough win.

Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 05, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.

Instead, the Peixe fell 2-1, despite recording more shots than their opponents. Neymar, who was once again trying to find his rhythm, was substituted in the 68th minute. The Brazilian media had mixed reactions to his performance, with A Tribuna describing it as “discreet” and Placar noting that while he seemed to have “more game rhythm”, he still “did little” to influence the match.

Unlikely culprit: Campeonato Paulista’s match ball

After the final whistle, Neymar made headlines—not for his performance, but for his criticism of the match ball. In an interview with TV Record, he did not hold back, calling for an improvement in the quality of the ball used in the Campeonato Paulista [Paulista Championship].

“From the outset, with all due respect to Penalty, which sponsors the ball, I think they need to improve this ball a little bit more,” Neymar stated. “The other day [Flamengo coach] Filipe Luis said it, and I agree. This ball is really bad and needs to be improved a little bit more to help our championship too.”

According to Neymar, the ball’s flight and bounce feel unnatural, especially in aerial duels. “It is very poor. It’s really a different ball; I’ve noticed it for a few weeks now. There have been numerous situations, particularly in aerial duels, and I’ve observed that the way it comes down is somewhat different. It almost feels like it’s falling differently,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time the Penalty-branded match ball, which has been the official ball of the Paulista Championship for years, has been used in competition. It is also utilized in the Uruguayan league. However, Neymar’s complaints mark the first instance of such high-profile criticism directed at it.

