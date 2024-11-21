Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League, with potential managerial openings at Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace emerging as possibilities.

All three clubs are currently struggling near the bottom of the table, placing their respective managers, Russell Martin, Gary O’Neil, and Oliver Glasner, under increasing pressure.

This news follows Football Insider’s report that van Nistelrooy was being considered for the vacant manager’s position at Coventry City.

The 48-year-old Dutchman served as interim manager at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal but was not retained when Rubén Amorim took over. While his Premier League aspirations were initially thwarted, he now actively seeks a permanent managerial role within England’s top flight.

Past interest and current outlook

Burnley reportedly considered van Nistelrooy for their managerial position before his brief spell at Old Trafford. This renewed interest from multiple Premier League clubs suggests a growing recognition of his coaching potential and experience.

While no concrete offers have been publicly confirmed, van Nistelrooy’s ambition and the current struggles of several Premier League teams make these potential appointments plausible.

His time at Manchester United, albeit short-lived, provided valuable insight into Premier League dynamics. His strong reputation as a player, combined with his growing managerial experience, could make him an appealing choice for clubs seeking a change of direction and a potential boost to their fortunes. The coming weeks will likely bring further clarity on van Nistelrooy’s next step in his managerial career.