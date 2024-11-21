Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has been at the pinnacle of his career in 2024. Fresh off winning the Ballon d’Or, the Euro 2024 champion with La Roja sat down with El Hormiguero to discuss one of soccer’s hottest debates: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rodri’s comments have sparked intrigue, especially given his recent accolades and the delicate balancing act of opinions among fans of his native Madrid and his current Premier League loyalties. His answers offered clarity, humility, and insight into the perspectives of one of the sport’s most decorated midfielders.

This debate, one that has divided soccer aficionados for over a decade, becomes even more poignant when weighed by someone who has faced both legends on the pitch. Rodri’s reasoning would soon make his stance indisputable.

What did Rodri say about Messi vs Ronaldo debate?

Rodri revealed his perspective candidly, leaving no room for ambiguity. “I have no doubt. It’s Messi,” he stated in no uncertain terms. However, he wasn’t dismissive of Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible achievements, acknowledging the Portuguese forward’s ability to reach Messi’s level through sheer determination.

“Cristiano has reached a level comparable to Messi without having the innate talent,” Rodri explained. “But those of us who have played against them know the difference. With Cristiano, you didn’t want him in the box because that’s where he was lethal. But with Messi, the threat was everywhere on the pitch.”

The midfielder further elaborated on the unique challenge the Argentine posed, recalling their encounters during his early days in La Liga. “When the ball reached Messi, you thought: ‘Danger.’ The first time I played against him, I tried to take the ball, and he evaded me like I wasn’t even there. You always felt like something bad was about to happen.”

Journey marked by milestones

Rodri’s 2024 Ballon d’Or win caps a year of extraordinary success. From clinching the UEFA Euro with Spain to winning the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with Manchester City, the midfielder has proven himself a vital cog in every team he represents.

Despite his current injury, his reflections offer a glimpse into the mind of a player who combines humility with excellence. Rodri’s clear endorsement of Lionel Messi as the greatest underscores the unparalleled influence Messi has had on his peers and the game itself.

For Rodri, Messi’s legacy is unquestionable. Yet his acknowledgment of Ronaldo’s determination and Spain’s unsung heroes serves as a reminder that greatness in soccer comes in many forms.