The recent MLS playoff upset, where Inter Miami, winners of the Supporters’ Shield, were eliminated by Atlanta United, has sparked controversy. This unexpected defeat dashed Lionel Messi’s hopes of an MLS Cup victory and prompted strong criticism of the league’s playoff format from Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba.

The MLS playoff system involves the top eight teams from each conference competing in a single-elimination format. While this is a standard structure in many sports leagues, Alba argues it inherently disadvantages teams with superior regular season records.

Inter Miami, boasting 23 wins and a record-breaking points total in the regular season, found themselves eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Alba’s post-match comments expressed his disappointment with the outcome and his belief that the system is fundamentally flawed. He stated, “We were the most consistent team, we broke the points record, we had a good season but what we wanted was to win these playoffs. I think this format is somewhat unfair.”

This succinct statement encapsulates the frustration felt within the Inter Miami camp after their 3-2 defeat. The team’s remarkable regular season performance seemed to count for little in the face of a single-elimination playoff format.

Inter Miami’s early exit: A detailed look

Inter Miami’s impressive 23 wins from 36 matches and their record-breaking points tally proved insufficient to secure progress in the MLS playoffs. Their playoff campaign ended abruptly at the hands of Atlanta United, a team that finished ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. Atlanta’s victory constitutes one of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLS Playoffs.

Despite playing the second leg at home, following a 2-1 win in the first leg and a narrow 2-1 away loss in the final moments of the return fixture, Inter Miami found themselves behind early once again.

Atlanta capitalized on defensive errors, mounting a strong comeback. Lionel Messi’s header goal, his 850th career goal, briefly reignited hopes of an Inter Miami victory, but Atlanta’s subsequent goals secured a 3-2 victory and a stunning upset.

The unexpected outcome underscores the inherent volatility of the MLS playoff structure and the risk it poses to teams with dominant regular season performances.

Atlanta United’s next opponent will be Orlando City, who defeated Charlotte FC in a penalty shootout. Their upcoming single-leg match will take place next weekend, highlighting the rapid progression and high stakes of the MLS playoff system.