As Manchester United prepares to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, uncertainty lingers over Marcus Rashford‘s future and the club’s current struggles. Coach Ruben Amorim, grappling with one of the toughest periods in his tenure, addressed the team’s challenges by calling for accountability and “big responsibility” from his players.

United’s inconsistent performances under Amorim have culminated in a demoralizing 0-3 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, leaving the club 13th in the Premier League table. With mounting pressure to reverse their fortunes, Amorim set clear expectations for his squad during a pre-match press conference:

“Like any other player, the best that they can be. If you have big talent, big performance, big responsibility, and big engagement, push everybody forward in this moment. And some guys have a big responsibility here because they are here for a long time.”

The coach stressed the urgency of improvement, urging his players to rise to the occasion. “This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club. So we have to face it and be strong in this moment. That’s what I want for every player on the team,” he said in the press conference.

Rashford’s situation and its impact on the squad

Having been part of Manchester United since the age of seven, Rashford shares a deep connection with the club. However, his recent comments about seeking “new challenges” have sparked controversy. Amorim, who has left the forward out of the squad for three consecutive matches, addressed the situation directly:

“I speak with him every day—not about the interview, but about his performance,” Amorim explained. “He wants to play; he’s trying. But it’s my decision, and only my decision,” he affirmed.

United’s dressing room has often struggled for a consistent leadership figure since the days of Roy Keane and Gary Neville. While Bruno Fernandes wears the captain’s armband, the absence of a unifying presence has left a gap in identity for both the squad and fans.

Amorim dismissed suggestions that Rashford’s situation is affecting team morale: “No, I don’t think so. Not for me, nor the other players, because everybody is there every day during training, so they understand and that is the key point. For the media, the other people, I cannot control that. But they know I’m so clear with my message.

“Everybody in Carrington knows what I’m talking about, and what I want for Marcus and everybody else,” Amorim refrained from confirming Rashford’s involvement in the match against Wolves, but if the forward’s struggles persist, an exit from Old Trafford may be inevitable. For now, the focus remains on steadying the ship and reigniting Manchester United’s season.