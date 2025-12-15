Ruben Amorim reportedly targeting USMNT star from Premier League for Manchester United move

Ruben Amorim has struggled to find consistency at Manchester United, working with a thinner squad than last season after the club failed to qualify for European competition. In an effort to push back toward the top of the Premier League table, the Portuguese manager is reportedly targeting a USMNT star already playing in the Premier League.

United have delivered strong performances against several teams near the top of the table, only to drop points against lower-ranked opponents due to a lack of balance. One of the main concerns within the squad has been the midfield, where Amorim has limited options that truly fit his system, prompting the club to explore reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tyler Adams is being considered as a potential target for Manchester United. After battling back issues last season, the USMNT midfielder has re-established himself as a regular starter at AFC Bournemouth, one of last year’s surprise teams, and is viewed as a strong tactical fit for Amorim’s approach.

Timing, however, remains a key obstacle. After losing several important players in recent windows, such as Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Ilya Zabarnyi, Bournemouth are reluctant to part with another core contributor midway through the season, especially while battling in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Under those circumstances, a winter move for Adams, valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt, appears unlikely unless a unique opportunity arises. A deal could instead be revisited for the 2026–27 season. If completed, Adams would become just the fourth USMNT player to feature for Manchester United, following Jim Brown, Jonathan Spector, and most recently Tim Howard.

Manchester United’s midfield concerns

With Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro often tasked with anchoring the midfield, Amorim has struggled to find defensive stability, as United have conceded 26 goals in 16 Premier League matches. Manuel Ugarte has fallen out of favor, while uncertainty surrounding Kobbie Mainoo’s future has only intensified the need for reinforcements, particularly ahead of the winter transfer window.

Romano reports that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are also on United’s radar. However, their current importance to their clubs and high transfer fees make them more realistic targets for next season. With January approaching and immediate solutions needed, Adams has emerged as one of the more attainable options to address a growing problem.