Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Manchester United
Comments

Ruben Amorim reportedly targeting USMNT star from Premier League for Manchester United move

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRuben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to find consistency at Manchester United, working with a thinner squad than last season after the club failed to qualify for European competition. In an effort to push back toward the top of the Premier League table, the Portuguese manager is reportedly targeting a USMNT star already playing in the Premier League.

United have delivered strong performances against several teams near the top of the table, only to drop points against lower-ranked opponents due to a lack of balance. One of the main concerns within the squad has been the midfield, where Amorim has limited options that truly fit his system, prompting the club to explore reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tyler Adams is being considered as a potential target for Manchester United. After battling back issues last season, the USMNT midfielder has re-established himself as a regular starter at AFC Bournemouth, one of last year’s surprise teams, and is viewed as a strong tactical fit for Amorim’s approach.

Timing, however, remains a key obstacle. After losing several important players in recent windows, such as Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Ilya Zabarnyi, Bournemouth are reluctant to part with another core contributor midway through the season, especially while battling in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Tyler Adams of AFC Bournemouth.

Tyler Adams of AFC Bournemouth.

Under those circumstances, a winter move for Adams, valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt, appears unlikely unless a unique opportunity arises. A deal could instead be revisited for the 2026–27 season. If completed, Adams would become just the fourth USMNT player to feature for Manchester United, following Jim Brown, Jonathan Spector, and most recently Tim Howard.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

see also

Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s midfield concerns

With Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro often tasked with anchoring the midfield, Amorim has struggled to find defensive stability, as United have conceded 26 goals in 16 Premier League matches. Manuel Ugarte has fallen out of favor, while uncertainty surrounding Kobbie Mainoo’s future has only intensified the need for reinforcements, particularly ahead of the winter transfer window.

Romano reports that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are also on United’s radar. However, their current importance to their clubs and high transfer fees make them more realistic targets for next season. With January approaching and immediate solutions needed, Adams has emerged as one of the more attainable options to address a growing problem.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United receive AFC Bournemouth in a crucial Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Below are all the essential details, including kickoff times and how to catch the action on TV and streaming.

Santiago Gimenez’ future uncertain: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two premier league stars ahead of January 2026 move

Santiago Gimenez’ future uncertain: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two premier league stars ahead of January 2026 move

Although AC Milan remain one of Italy's best teams, they continue to struggle offensively. Given this situation, Santiago Gimenez's future is somewhat uncertain, as Christian Pulisic's Rossoneri are reportedly keeping an eye on two Premier League strikers ahead of January 2026.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Crystal Palace will face Manchester City in a crucial Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Below are all the essential details, including kickoff times and how to catch the action on TV and streaming.

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Robert Lewandowski continues to be one of Barcelona's most important players, but his future is quite uncertain. Due to the delay in renewing his contract, the Polish striker's agent has met with the club to express his intentions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo