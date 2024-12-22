Manchester United suffered another crushing defeat, this time at Old Trafford, as Bournemouth secured a commanding 3-0 victory in Matchday 17 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The result further deepened United’s woes, with manager Ruben Amorim addressing the team’s ongoing struggles and the continued exclusion of star forward Marcus Rashford.

The loss was particularly disheartening given United’s dominance in possession and chances created. Despite leading the expected goals (xG) metric 2.26 to Bournemouth’s 1.24, United failed to capitalize on opportunities, while defensive lapses cost them dearly. The Cherries, by contrast, were clinical in exploiting United’s mistakes, adding to the growing frustration around Old Trafford.

In his post-match press conference, Amorim reflected on one of the team’s main issues. It’s really tough for our supporters. You can feel it, when we start the game, we’re already anxious, everybody in the stadium. You can feel it in the first pass, in the first goal kick,” the coach said, highlighting the mood surrounding the club.

The Portuguese coach also emphasized the impact of the team’s fragile confidence on their performances: “It’s so much easier to pass an idea when you’re winning, scoring, and not conceding. But we have a great privilege to be here, so we have to continue. Nothing bad last forever.”

With this defeat, Manchester United currently sits in 13th place with 22 points—their lowest position at Christmas Day in the club’s history since the Premier League was created. As they look to salvage their campaign, United will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team currently battling relegation.

Marcus Rashford left out again

The exclusion of Marcus Rashford from the squad continues to be a significant talking point, as the forward missed his third consecutive game, beginning with the Manchester derby. Ahead of the Bournemouth clash, Amorim explained his decision to leave Rashford out once more:

“It is my decision. It always will be. I want to see the best of my players, and I am trying different things with different players. That is my focus,” the Portuguese said to Sky Sports.

Despite Amorim framing the omission as a tactical choice, it has sparked controversy. According to The Sun, some players within the squad have expressed frustration over Rashford’s recent comments about wanting “a new challenge,” especially in light of the team’s morale-boosting win against City earlier this season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano shed further light on the matter, suggesting that Rashford’s commitment in training has been questioned. For a coach that joined in November and has had limited time to implement his ideas, system, and tactical approach, every training session counts. In this situation, Rashford’s lack of effort has not gone unnoticed, weighing in the coach’s decision, Romano informed.