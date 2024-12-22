Mohamed Salah made history in Liverpool‘s thrilling 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, helping the Reds maintain their position atop the Premier League table. Salah’s standout performance included two goals and two assists, securing a Premier League milestone never achieved before Christmas.

Liverpool dominated the first half, with Salah assisting Dominik Szoboszlai for the third goal. In the second half, the Egyptian delivered a masterclass, scoring twice within 16 minutes and setting up Luis Diaz to seal the scoreline.

With 15 goals and 11 assists in just 16 league matches, Salah became the first Premier League player ever to record double figures in both categories before Christmas. His 26 goal contributions also set a new record, surpassing Alan Shearer’s 25 in 1994, Luis Suárez’s 24 in 2013, and Salah’s own 24 from 2021.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten streak to 21 matches and remain league leaders despite recent draws against Newcastle United and Fulham. On Boxing Day, they face Leicester City, offering another opportunity to solidify their dominance under coach Arne Slot.

Salah’s historic milestones with Liverpool

Against Spurs, Salah scored his 228th and 229th goals for Liverpool, surpassing club legend Billy Liddell as 4th top goal scorer, who tallied 228 goals across 534 appearances between 1946 and 1960. Salah reached the feat in just 373 matches, and he’s just 12 goals away from 3rd position Gordon Hogson, who scored 241 goals.

When asked about his accomplishments, Salah remained humble: “I didn’t think about it before the game, but I’m glad I’ve done it. Achieving something like this at a club like Liverpool is special, but the most important thing is that we won the game,” he told Sky Sports.

With 18 goals and 15 assists in 24 matches across all competitions, Salah has cemented his place as one of the season’s standout performers. However, questions linger over his future at Liverpool. His contract expires in June 2025, and while he admitted there are no updates, Salah reflected positively on his journey: “Wherever I am going to end my career, I am happy about it.”