Despite his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid last summer, Kylian Mbappe’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t been the one expected. The French superstar is demanding €55M in unpaid wages and bonuses from his former club, a dispute that could jeopardize PSG’s eligibility for the UEFA Champions League and other European competitions.

Mbappe has taken legal action against PSG, presenting his case to the Ligue de Football Professionnel‘s (LFP) disciplinary committee. PSG, however, insists it is not obligated to pay the demanded amount, arguing the player implicitly forfeited the sum after his public decision to leave as a free agent.

Mbappe’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, has escalated the matter, warning that PSG‘s UEFA club license could be at risk if the payment is not made. UEFA licenses are mandatory for participation in European competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, etc.

Verheyden’s concerns are grounded in UEFA’s Article 74, which requires clubs to have “no overdue payables” by March 31 preceding the licensing season. If PSG is found in violation of this regulation, the club’s license could be revoked, effectively barring them from all European competitions.

Should the case be ruled in Mbappe’s favor, PSG would not only be required to pay the €55M but could also face additional penalties, including procedural costs and interest. A continued refusal to settle the debt could significantly increase the risk of UEFA sanctions, threatening PSG’s continental aspirations.

Mbappe takes the lead with new appeal

On Friday, Verheyden filed a new appeal with the French Football Federation (FFF) seeking two key outcomes. First, she aims to have the Higher Appeals Commission enforce previous rulings by LFP bodies—the legal commission (September 11) and the Appeals Commission (October 25)—both of which sided with Mbappe.

Second, after the LFP deemed itself unable to impose sporting sanctions on December 11, Verheyden argues that the FFF should escalate the case to UEFA. According to her, UEFA regulations stipulate that clubs with outstanding financial obligations risk losing their license to compete in European tournaments.

PSG stands firm

PSG has accused Mbappe of avoiding the courts, speculating that his chances of favorable rulings are slimmer outside of sporting bodies. The club maintains that the €55M stems from a tacit agreement at the start of the 2022-23 season, when Mbappe opted not to activate the third optional year of his contract.

During this period, PSG excluded Mbappe from the first team but later reinstated him after reaching an understanding: the player would not leave the club without providing financial compensation. PSG insists this agreement invalidates the current claim.

As the impasse continues, both sides are leveraging their strengths in different arenas. PSG is focused on settling the matter through ordinary courts, while Mbappe uses sporting regulations to press his case.