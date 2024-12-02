Under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United has developed a notable tactic: striking quickly from kick-offs to gain an early advantage. This pattern continued in their dominant 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League. However, when questioned about this recurring success, the Portuguese coach humbly referred to himself as “lucky.”

United’s recent weeks have been turbulent, with the team adjusting to three different managerial tactics in less than a month. But since Amorim’s appointment for the next two and a half seasons, his influence on the squad appears to be taking hold. Despite this, Amorim played down the significance of the team’s early goals, admitting they had not specifically worked on kick-off strategies.

“No, I’m just really lucky, that’s it. We just want to play well, because it’s better to start the game by scoring, but if you look on these three games, all the decisive moments were for us, and we have to acknowledge that,” Amorim admitted in the post-match press conference.

In his first three games in charge, United players have repeatedly struck early. In his debut match against Ipswich Town, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring just 80 seconds into the game. Then, in a Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt, a high-pressing effort from Rasmus Hojlund allowed Alejandro Garnacho to score a quick goal in the 48th second.

The most recent example came in the 4-0 win over Everton, when, after the break, United won the ball back immediately from kick-off. A brilliant run from Amad Diallo set up Rashford, who scored the team’s third goal a mere 20 seconds into the second half. United’s attacking players are known for their speed, and Amorim’s tactical adjustments have allowed them to exploit the spaces, catching their opponents off guard with rapid goals.

What’s next for Manchester United?

After managing his first three games, Ruben Amorim now faces his first major test as Manchester United’s coach. The team will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on title contenders Arsenal in Matchday 14 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Currently sitting in 9th place, United are still working their way back into the upper echelons of the league in hopes of qualifying for European competition. Facing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be a significant challenge for Amorim, especially with the team missing key players: central defender Lisandro Martínez and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, both suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Despite the dominant result against Everton, Amorim acknowledged there is room for improvement. “We had some difficulties after the 15 minutes, and we had some possessions just to keep the ball, and not to be dangerous. But with three games without training, they did a great job. This victory is more from the players than the coach,” the coach said.