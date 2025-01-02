The arrival of Rúben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United was met with high hopes around Old Trafford. However, the Portuguese manager has overseen the worst start for a manager in the post-Ferguson era, and as January’s transfer window loomed, promising a potential season turnaround, more bad news has emerged from England.

According to Manchester Evening News (MEN) journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils face significant obstacles in bolstering their squad this January. Attempts to make new signings could result in Premier League sanctions, similar to those imposed on Nottingham Forest and Everton last season, which included points deductions.

Luckhurst reports that Manchester United must sell players before they can buy any new talent. Failure to do so would violate the league’s Financial Fair Play regulations, triggering an investigation and almost certainly leading to points deductions. This predicament is particularly perilous given United’s current 14th-place position in the Premier League, a mere seven points above the relegation zone.

August saw Manchester United make significant new additions: Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte. These signings cost the INEOS-owned club over £200 million.

A costly managerial change

Adding to the financial strain are the termination payments for Erik ten Hag and his staff, the fee paid to Sporting Lisbon for Amorim, and the new manager’s substantial salary and staff costs.

The MEN article states that Manchester United will be forced to operate on a “sell to buy” policy this January. Before seeing any new faces arrive at Old Trafford, several players will need to depart, freeing up both space and funds for squad reinforcements and providing Amorim with the players he needs to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Amorim inherits a club facing serious challenges both on and off the field. The financial constraints severely limit his ability to reshape the squad in the short term. His success will depend not only on his tactical decisions but also on the club’s ability to navigate the complex financial landscape and make shrewd player transactions.

The pressure on Amorim is immense. The fans’ expectations are high, despite the team’s poor performance, and the real threat of relegation looms large. The “sell to buy” strategy, while necessary, could significantly hamper Amorim’s chances of quickly turning the team’s fortunes around. This January transfer window will be crucial in determining whether Manchester United can avoid a disastrous season.